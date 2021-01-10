Sioux City Council to vote on Sunnybrook Drive-Sergeant Road traffic signal project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve construction plans for the Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road traffic signal project.

The project includes the construction of a traffic signal at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road. A traffic study conducted by McClure Engineering showed the need for a new signal at the intersection, which is currently controlled by stop signs.

During a Jan. 25 budget review session, City Engineer Gordon Phair said when motorists stop at the intersection at the same time "they don't know who goes first."

The engineer's estimate for probable construction costs is $227,660. The project is among those contained in the Capital Improvement Program and currently has an available balance of $317,640.

The city expects to go out to bid on the project Jan. 13 and receive all bids by Jan. 26.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This project has an early start date of June 1 and a late start date of July 6. Work is expected to be completed within 45 working days.

The Sunnybrook commercial area on the southeastern edge of Sioux City has seen considerable development in recent years, with a mix of retail, medical, hospitality and housing.