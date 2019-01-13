SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will decide Monday whether to award contracts to two construction companies to demolish an aging storage tank and construct a new water main on the city's west side.
The project will connect the Western Hills pressure zone with the Indian Hills pressure zone, creating a single zone. It will eliminate the need for the 340,000-gallon Western Hills storage tank, which staff say has outlived its life span and has required costly emergency repairs over the years.
Bids for the total project amount came in more than 11 percent below the engineer's estimate of $6,450,180.
SuBSurfco, LLC, of South Sioux City, submitted a low bid of $2,697,568.20 for phase 1 of the project. Penro Construction Company, Inc., of Pender, Nebraska, was the low bidder at $3,004,126.25 for phases 2 and 3.
Phase 1 extends along 37th Street from Jennings Street to Nebraska Street, then along Nebraska Street from 37th Street to 38th Street Place; then along 38th Street Place/West 38th Street from Nebraska Street to Sylvian Way and Maplewood Street. Phase 2 will complete the connection from Plum Creek Road down Talbot Road to West 28th Street to Prescott Street to Military Road. Phase 3 will complete the connection along Plum Creek Road from Broken Kettle Road to Talbot Road.
Phase 1 is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2019, and phases 2 and 3 by June 20, 2020.
Residents whose water pressure will be increased will be notified by letter.