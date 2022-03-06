Sioux City Council to weigh requests for 12-lot subdivision

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request and preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on the city's east side.

Doug Van Cura is requesting that a 23.08-acre tract of land at 3650 Correctionville Road, which is currently classified as agriculture, be changed to rural residential and suburban residential so that Moos Estates Addition can be constructed.

City documents state that Van Cura is proposing rezoning future lots 1-4 and 6-10 as suburban residential. These lots would range in size from 0.56 acres to 1.49 acres. Lot 1 would be a detention pond for the site. He is requesting that lots 5 and 11-12 be rezoned to rural residential. Those lots, which would range from 3.55 acres to 4.96 acres, would retain the ability to have animals, including horses, and other equine and larger accessory buildings, according to the documents.

The development would include a public street, Red Bird Road, which intersects with Correctionville Road. Three lots would gain direct access to Correctionville Road, according to the documents.

The city's 2005 Comprehensive Plan indicates this area as suburban residential, which is defined as a development consistent with contemporary design practices that are sensitive to existing environmental characteristics of the location.

During a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Feb. 22, a handful of residents expressed concerns about mud, runoff and erosion, according to the documents. A resident who lives on Green Avenue stated that grading, which has already occurred at the site, is causing mud to go onto other properties, run into the creek, and clog the culvert under Correctionville Road.

Doug Rose, who is also listed as a petitioner in the documents, said the culvert most likely went in when Correctionville Road was constructed and was over 90% full when Sam Moos bought the property. Public Works Director Dave Carney said that the city will clean the culvert once the project's storm water management is under control, according to the documents.

