SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve site plans for three U.S. Cellular cell towers.
The network build-out is part of the telecommunications company's expansion into Sioux City. U.S. Cellular said in a statement released last month that it expects to add about 30 total cell sites in Sioux City and the surrounding area, with only five being new tower builds within the city. Two stores are also expected to open later this year in Sioux City.
The council will weigh plans for cell towers at 1400 W. First St., 4200 Green Ave. and 4901 Frelon Drive.
Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved all three site plans at its April 23 meeting. According to city documents, commission member Jason Geary asked during the meeting what would happen if any one of the towers were denied. Daniel White, a project manager for U.S. Cellular, stated that the company would have to come back to the drawing board.
The proposed tower at 1400 W. First St. would be 150 feet tall and have a monopole design with antennas on the outside of the tower system. It would be located in an industrial parking lot. Plans for the tower at 4200 Green Ave. initially called for a lattice design, but that design didn't meet zoning requirements. The telecommunications company then changed it to a 190-foot monopole tower. The proposed tower at 4901 Frelon Drive would be a 190-foot lattice designed tower. All three towers would be surrounded by opaque fencing.
While the tower proposed for Frelon Drive has received no pushback from residents so far, three residents spoke out about plans for the Green Avenue tower at the April 23 meeting. According to city documents, two other cell towers are already located in the area. One is mainly used by the Woodbury County Communications Center, while the other is privately owned.
One of the residents stated that all she can see when she looks out her windows are towers and the she feels another is unnecessary.
Of the 56 notices sent regarding the proposed West First Street tower, just one person opposed it, citing health concerns.
In February, the council denied U.S. Cellular's site plan for a 130-foot cell tower at 2015 W. Sixth St. because the site plan failed to meet setback requirements. Several residents expressed opposition to the tower. The telecommunications company withdrew a request for a tower at 3420 22nd St. in January because that site plan also failed to comply with the setback of 200 feet from the originating property. Homeowners who live near that proposed site cited potential health concerns of being exposed to radio-frequency waves emitted by cell towers.