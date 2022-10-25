Sioux City Council unanimously approves resolution for reconstruction project of West Eighth Street

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the West Eighth Street reconstruction project, which runs from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street.

The project includes new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, as well as new sidewalks and fiber conduit.

Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney to talk about the project's budget.

"We were hoping that it was going to start last year. Because we were short funds, it got bumped," Carney said of the project.

The city engineer's estimate of probable construction costs for the project is $3,084,503.50 for the PCC (Portland cement concrete) paving option and $3,170,208.50 for the HMA (hot mix asphalt) paving option, according to city documents.

The project, which will be individually monitored, currently has a negative balance of $1,365.98. An additional $700,000 for the project has been requested from the CIP in fiscal year 2024. The remaining shortfall will be transferred from another project.

"There were some funds that were left over from Morningside that will now come back," Carney said. "When there's funds left over, those are getting pushed back and are going to cover the shortfall of this project."

DGR Engineering of Sioux City completed the plans and specifications for the project.

The reconstructed roadway will be 39-foot-wide with parallel parking on both sides.

A bid letting is expected to take place on Nov. 1. The project has a late start date of April 17. Work is set to be completed within 120 working days, which is anticipated to be in October 2023. The project is being funded through the capital improvement program.