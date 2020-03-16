Sioux City Council urges calm, asks residents to rein in stockpiling amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- During their weekly Monday meeting, Sioux City Council members urged residents to stay calm and work together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said residents should remember to check on elderly neighbors, families with small children and others with limited transportation.
"I hope that we can reach out to them and see if there's anything we might have in our cabinet or if there's anything we can pick up at the store," she said.
Although no cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Woodbury County as of the meeting, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme was encouraging social distancing.
Grieme said closures and cancellations, which have occurred around the city, will hopefully "flatten the curve" so that all COVID-19 infections don't happen at once and overwhelm the health care system. When H1N1 flu cases were beginning to increase in December 2009, Grieme said Siouxland was experiencing a period of "excessive snowfall," which kept people away from faith-based, social and family gatherings over the holidays.
"After that point in time, we did not see the dramatic increase. It kind of halted," he said. "If we can get people to change their personal habits, that's truly what's going to give us an opportunity to be able to kind of change this curve and limit the impact that it actually has."
Grieme he was pleased to see a limited number of chairs spread apart in the council chambers during the meeting. On both sides of the room, a number of chairs were stacked up and cordoned off with yellow caution tape so that they couldn't be used.
Mayor Bob Scott asked Grieme what the difference is between COVID-19 and other coronaviruses, because he said "coronavirus has been around forever."
"There's actually seven strains of coronavirus around. Four are fairly common -- they come on an annual basis. They're in Sioux City," Grieme said. "We were getting reports early on about people diagnosed with it, well, it was one of the four common strains."
COVID-19 was discovered just last year. Grieme said what makes it different is the fact that it has no past history.
"A lot of it is a concern about the unknown. We don't know the total impact of it. We don't know exactly what's going to occur with it, so what we're trying to do is triage and try and figure out what's the best approach with this," he said.
Scott also inquired about whether testing would "trigger a positive" for coronaviruses other than COVID-19. Grieme told Scott that the test kits will specifically identify COVID-19.
"Because it is a novel (virus) we had to make sure that our labs were certified and qualified to be able to identify this one specifically, and, more importantly, accurately, because to get some false positives can have more of an impact than not getting any results at all," said Grieme, who said he met with leaders from 12 health care facilities Monday afternoon to talk about how to expand testing. "There still will be a medically necessary qualification, just because you call in and say, 'I want to get this,' doesn't necessarily mean you qualify for that."
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Grieme what can be done to change people's current buying habits at retail stores. Over the weekend, related hygiene and antibacterial products, including toilet paper, liquid hand soap, sanitizing wipes, bleach and iodine, were absent or in limited supply in several stores.
"The number of items that are off the shelves that they're taking could last a lifetime," Moore said.
Grieme said he isn't sure where the concept of toilet paper hoarding came from. He reiterated that COVID-19 "is not a GI-type thing."
"We tried to get out there, as far as the masks, 'It's not a recommended practice, therefore, don't be purchasing those,'" said Grieme, who noted that seniors who only go grocery shopping every couple of weeks might not be able to get the supplies that they need to protect themselves because of the stockpiling of certain items.
Moore told residents to remain calm and assured them that the stores are going to remain open.
"They're still going to be supplied with the goods and services that we need," he said. "I'm hoping we can curb that buying habit so that everyone will have some. No one will walk away with nothing."
Annual budget
During the meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve a resolution adopting the FY 2021 operating budget and FY 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Program.
The FY 2021 property tax levy of $14.81 is a decrease from the previous year's levy of $15.68 per $100,000 of assessed valuation and the lowest levy in 11 years, according to Interim Finance Director Teresa Fitch.
Due to a state-mandated increase in the percentage of residential property subject to taxation, most commonly known as the rollback, the city's share of the tax bill for a home assessed at $108,000 would be $809, while commercial property taxes per $100,000 of assessed valuation would be $1,333.