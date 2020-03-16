Sioux City Council urges calm, asks residents to rein in stockpiling amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grieme he was pleased to see a limited number of chairs spread apart in the council chambers during the meeting. On both sides of the room, a number of chairs were stacked up and cordoned off with yellow caution tape so that they couldn't be used.

Mayor Bob Scott asked Grieme what the difference is between COVID-19 and other coronaviruses, because he said "coronavirus has been around forever."

"There's actually seven strains of coronavirus around. Four are fairly common -- they come on an annual basis. They're in Sioux City," Grieme said. "We were getting reports early on about people diagnosed with it, well, it was one of the four common strains."

COVID-19 was discovered just last year. Grieme said what makes it different is the fact that it has no past history.

"A lot of it is a concern about the unknown. We don't know the total impact of it. We don't know exactly what's going to occur with it, so what we're trying to do is triage and try and figure out what's the best approach with this," he said.

Scott also inquired about whether testing would "trigger a positive" for coronaviruses other than COVID-19. Grieme told Scott that the test kits will specifically identify COVID-19.