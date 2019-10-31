{{featured_button_text}}
Pit bull ban five-year followup (copy)

Luna, a 9-month-old spayed pit bull, sits with a tug toy at the Siouxland Humane Society's Sioux City shelter in 2014.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council's third and final consideration of an ordinance that would overturn a controversial citywide ban on pit bulls has been delayed.

The ordinance to repeal the pit bull ban was expected to come back to the council for final consideration on Monday.

According to a statement from the City Manager's Office, the final vote will be made by the council after the animal control chapters of the City Code have been reviewed and further revised. The first reading regarding revision of the animal control chapters will be heard at Monday's council meeting. A new date for final consideration of the ordinance pertaining to the pit bull ban has not yet been set.

The council voted 4 to 1 on Oct. 14 to move forward an ordinance that would repeal the ban. Then, a week later, the council voted 3 to 2 in favor of the ordinance on second consideration.

The city's legal department is recommending that the council adopt an ordinance to lift the ban, which was unanimously approved in 2008, because animal control regulations across the country are "turning to breed neutral regulation and moving away from breed specific regulations," according to city documents. The repeal is also recommended to ensure future compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Act regulations for individuals who may have service animals that fall under breed specific regulation.

