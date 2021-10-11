Sioux City Council votes in favor of Highway 75/20 interchange annexation

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the Iowa Department of Transportation's request to annex the Highway 75/20 interchange and a 46-acre tract of land abutting it into the city.

The IDOT is consolidating all of its Sioux City facilities into one new location on 50 acres on the north side of U.S. Highway 20. The location also will be home to the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, or SIMPCO, which plans to relocate its downtown Sioux City offices to a new office and bus storage facility on land leased from the IDOT.

The property will be zoned Public Institutional upon completion of the annexation, which is expected to occur in mid-November.

Before the vote, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked if the IDOT's plans for the modification of U.S. 20/Gordon Drive/U.S. Highway 75 interchange, which are slated to occur amid the consolidation, are solidified.

The IDOT has programmed $12.5 million for the reconstruction of about two miles of the highway, from the Gordon Drive interchange to Little Whiskey Creek, to even the elevation between the eastbound and westbound lanes. Plans also call for the elimination of the interchange's current traffic loops, as well as the addition of traffic signals to control traffic.

Dakin Schultz, District 3 transportation planner, said the IDOT is still taking public comment on the matter.

"As they would enter the city, we would anticipate some type of calming before the signal, whether that be the speed limit or an early and advanced signal sign," Schultz said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Schultz to clarify whether the IDOT has considered a roundabout concept for the location. Schultz said the IDOT has not due to the posted speed limits and large truck traffic on the roadway in that area.

"As we start looking at what's occurring out there with the development, it seems to make more and more sense to look at trying to match the roadway to the urbanization of the east side of Sioux City," he said.

