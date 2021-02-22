Sioux City Council votes in favor of Morningside subdivision

SIOUX CITY -- On Monday, the Sioux City Council greenlighted a developer's plan to construct a 43-acre residential subdivision east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road in Morningside.

The council unanimously voted to approve a preliminary plat of The Residence at Elk Creek and adopt an ordinance that would zone the property as Suburban Residential after it is annexed into the city.

Koskovich & Murphy Developments has proposed an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units. Twenty-five of the lots would be developed with single-family structures, forty-seven with two-unit residential units and eight with three-unit residential structures.

"Well, we certainly need more units in our community," Councilman Alex Watters said before the vote.

The subdivision would also contain a neighborhood community building and a 5-acre detention pond, which all storm water from the subdivision would be directed to.

A 600-foot by 60-foot "neck" of land, which is currently owned by the city and connected to the main part of the proposed subdivision, would be developed as Singing Hills Boulevard.