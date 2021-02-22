Sioux City Council votes in favor of Morningside subdivision

SIOUX CITY -- On Monday, the Sioux City Council greenlighted a developer's plan to construct a 43-acre residential subdivision east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road in Morningside.
The council unanimously voted to approve a preliminary plat of The Residence at Elk Creek and adopt an ordinance that would zone the property as Suburban Residential after it is annexed into the city.
Koskovich & Murphy Developments has proposed an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units. Twenty-five of the lots would be developed with single-family structures, forty-seven with two-unit residential units and eight with three-unit residential structures.
"Well, we certainly need more units in our community," Councilman Alex Watters said before the vote.
The subdivision would also contain a neighborhood community building and a 5-acre detention pond, which all storm water from the subdivision would be directed to.
A 600-foot by 60-foot "neck" of land, which is currently owned by the city and connected to the main part of the proposed subdivision, would be developed as Singing Hills Boulevard.
The documents noted that the proposed subdivision will require a "significant amount of grading," which the developer anticipates will take roughly 90 days to complete.
John Hines, an attorney who represents Koskovich & Murphy, said "a lot work" between city staff and the engineers went into the project's plat.
"A lot of parts move in this to get it to this point. I know the developer really appreciates everyone's attention," he said.
Twenty-three notices about the project were sent to area property owners. The city received three written responses.
According to documents filed with the city, one of the residents expressed support for the project and stated that "the continuation of Singing Hills Boulevard is long overdue." Two other residents requested that a four-way stop be placed at the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.
According to the documents, an eastbound stop sign already exists and a westbound stop sign will be installed at the intersection.
"It is highly unlikely that traffic warrants for stop signs on Old Lakeport Road will ever be met," the documents stated.