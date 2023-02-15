SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Wednesday in a split decision to add four police officers in the next budget year.

During a wrap up budget session, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore made a motion to include the hiring of four additional police officers in the FY 2024 operating budget. Mayor Bob Scott asked to amend Moore's motion to two officers.

Scott's amendment was defeated by a vote 1 to 4. Moore's motion passed 4 to 1, with Scott casting the lone "no" vote.

Scott noted that he isn't opposed to the additional officers.

"I'm not going to vote for four officers. I'm not opposed," Scott said before the vote. "I can't vote for four, when you're asking other departments to do a whole lot less. I understand, but I think you want some sort of progression to show the council's good faith. I think two officers, personally, does that."

The Sioux City Police Department, which is allocated 127 full-time officers, is currently experiencing "burnouts" and dealing with injuries and retirements at a time when the community is growing, according to Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller.

"We need more manpower, so that we can redistrict, meaning we redraw the lines of our community and where officers work," Mueller told the council.

District 9, which includes Morningside and Whispering Creek, is increasing the community's footprint, according to Mueller.

"Right now, since we don't have additional bodies, we're leaving the district lines as is. And, we kind of try to fill in the blanks," he said.

Scott said it takes about six officers to increase a district, not four.

"Four may allow you to change your district, which would be a huge mistake, for one shift, maybe two. But, it doesn't allow you to change and add a district. Four officers will not do that," he said.

Mueller agreed with Scott that the department would need more officers to do that. He said increasing the number of officers, however, will eventually lead to redistricting and a better distribution of the workload.

"We're really concentrating on essential services here. We want to make sure that we can still maintain, if we have losses like we've suffered here, those essential services. We don't want to tell you, all of a sudden, we're not going to respond to that," Mueller said. "We want to maintain services, if we deal with losses that are expected and unexpected, so that we can continue to provide a certain level of service and safety to the community."

Councilmembers Julie Schoenherr and Alex Watters expressed interest in using a portion of the city's red light and speed camera revenue to cover some of the cost of adding officers, in effort to reduce the tax burden on residents. Watters talked about using the city's Redflex fund to cover two of the four officers "at least this year" and tax dollars to pay for the other two.

City Manager Bob Padmore advised that the additional officer positions not be tied to the Redflex fund, as the state could move to eliminate speed cameras and red light cameras at any time. He told the council that city staff will report back on how much speed camera or red light camera revenue is recommended to be used to fund the additional officers compared to taxes dollars.

City Finance Director Teresa Fitch previously told the council that four additional police officers would cost homeowners $5.85 per $100,000 of value.