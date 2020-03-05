Sioux City Council votes to add two police officers, cut Spectra subsidy by $100K

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The council voted 4 to 1, with Councilman Alex Watters casting the lone "no" vote, to give Spectra Venture Management $100,000 less than the $1.23 million the Philadelphia-based firm requested for the next budget year. Spectra took over management of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018.

Spectra General Manager Tim Savona told the council last week that both venues were having "a really good year" and were $90,000 ahead of budget pace for the current year. Mayor Bob Scott has questioned whether Spectra is fulfilling the promises that it made about bringing multiple concerts to the Tyson.

"If we're running $90,000 ahead, I think it's reasonable to ask them to take $100,000 less budget, which is a lot of one police officer, by the way," said Scott, who said having more police officers is a "higher priority" for him.

Both Scott and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said they would like to see a greater police presence downtown.

"We're increasing tourism downtown; and we're looking for multiple-day conventions," Schoenherr said. "We want these people to get out of that hotel room in the evenings and walk our downtown from one end to the other."