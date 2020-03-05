Sioux City Council votes to add two police officers, cut Spectra subsidy by $100K

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Council members unanimously voted Thursday to add two police officers in the next budget year.
To help pay for the added expense, the council majority decided to cut the city's subsidy to the private firm that operates the Tyson Events Center by $100,000.
The moves came as the council finished its work on the operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
At a council meeting last month, Police Chief Rex Mueller said staffing shortages continue to be an issue for the department, which currently employs 125 officers. Mueller noted the department loses personnel during the year to injuries, resignations or military deployments.
City Councilman Dan Moore initially suggested adding one officer in next year's budget. But through cuts, the council found money for two officers without having to raise the city's property tax levy.
"When you talk about numbers, the more numbers the better," Mueller said. "If given officers over a period of time, we will be able to increase our minimum staffing."
The proposed property tax levy is $14.89, a decrease from the previous year's levy of $15.68 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.
Due to a state-mandated increase in the percentage of residential property subject to taxation, most commonly known as the rollback, the city's share of the tax bill for a home assessed at $108,000 would be $813.61 under the proposal, while commercial property taxes per $100,000 of assessed valuation would be $1,340.
The council voted 4 to 1, with Councilman Alex Watters casting the lone "no" vote, to give Spectra Venture Management $100,000 less than the $1.23 million the Philadelphia-based firm requested for the next budget year. Spectra took over management of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018.
Spectra General Manager Tim Savona told the council last week that both venues were having "a really good year" and were $90,000 ahead of budget pace for the current year. Mayor Bob Scott has questioned whether Spectra is fulfilling the promises that it made about bringing multiple concerts to the Tyson.
"If we're running $90,000 ahead, I think it's reasonable to ask them to take $100,000 less budget, which is a lot of one police officer, by the way," said Scott, who said having more police officers is a "higher priority" for him.
Both Scott and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said they would like to see a greater police presence downtown.
"We're increasing tourism downtown; and we're looking for multiple-day conventions," Schoenherr said. "We want these people to get out of that hotel room in the evenings and walk our downtown from one end to the other."
Mueller said the department has already put "a lot of effort" into foot patrol and bike patrol downtown, but he said that could be expanded.
"We want to have a visible presence when we've got an Orpheum event and a Tyson event. We want to be downtown," he said.
Mueller also noted that a lot of the "nuisance issues" that downtown business owners have raised aren't related to deficiencies in police presence or staffing, but a lack of alcohol and mental health treatment facilities, overcrowding at the Woodbury County Jail and the inability to curb panhandling, which is protected by the First Amendment.
"(Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick) and I are unable to do that broken windows policing, which means arresting for minor offenses, to deal with the nuisance issues that the business owners are complaining about, because we have the jail telling us no misdemeanor arrests," Mueller said. "I could have five officers on foot, but if I have the jail telling me, 'No arrests today,' I'm not going to make that significant impact."
The council will take a final vote on the budget at its weekly meeting on March 16.