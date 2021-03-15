Sioux City Council votes to amend agreements with Benson Building developer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to documents filed with the city, construction is nearly set to begin. However, as the design was completed and more detailed cost estimates were developed, the documents state it became clear that the actual assessed value on the property "would far exceed" the minimum assessed value accounted for in the original development and minimum assessment agreements, due, in large part, to "an industry-wide jump in construction material prices that was not anticipated at the onset of planning for the project."

Under the initial agreement, Nelson Construction & Development would redevelop the property as Harkay Development, LLC and spend $12 million to renovate it and the adjacent parking lot by Dec. 31, 2022. The firm would also enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $6 million, residential and commercial combined, for a period of 10 years.

The city, in turn, would provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the city portion of the new incremental taxes created by the commercial and up to the amount of $1 million value added to the property for a 10-year period.