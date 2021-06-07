Sioux City Council votes to amend agreements with Warrior Hotel developer

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday to amend development and minimum assessment agreements for the redevelopment of the newly renovated Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building.

The council voted 4-0 to authorize the execution of a third amendment to the development agreement, a first amendment to the minimum assessment agreement, as well as a substituted promissory note with the Warrior Hotel Limited Partnership. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore abstained from voting on the item, citing a conflict of interest.

There was no discussion among council members before the vote.

According to city documents, the proposed resolution and amendments were requested because "the impact of COVID-19 and increased costs of construction have resulted in a financial deficit for the project."

In late February, the developer was initially seeking to divert $1 million in funds set aside for a skywalk extension, but the council ultimately voted to delete the item from its agenda at the developer's request.