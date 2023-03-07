SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to amend the city’s bike facility study to include a trail on the Gordon Drive Viaduct.

The council approved the bike facility study on Aug. 8. However, city staff prefers the single multi-use trail facility over sidewalk on the viaduct, which is heavily used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The Iowa DOT wants to see an updated bike/pedestrian plan from the city to determine the appropriate accommodation, as both the city and the DOT have been working together on the planned reconstruction of the viaduct. The 3,970-foot-long viaduct, built in 1937 and improved in 1963 and 1966, is deteriorating.

Vehicles travel on the Gordon Drive Viaduct along the sidewalk on the viaduct's north side Monday.

Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Senior Planner Chris Madsen to clarify the amendment.

Madsen told Moore the original proposal from the Iowa DOT is two five-foot sidewalks on either side of the viaduct.

“This proposal and the city’s recommendation would be one trail, ideally on the south side, that would be around 15 feet wide,” Madsen said.

City staff and the Active Transportation Advisory Committee created the amendment to the bike facility study to include a trail on the Gordon Drive Viaduct. A trail connection on Cunningham Drive would connect to the Riverfront and Chautauqua trails. Last month, the city’s Active Transportation Advisory Committee voted to recommend approval of the amendment.

The trail will allow also for ease of access for winter maintenance and accommodate a better bicycle connection along Gordon Drive.