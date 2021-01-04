Sioux City Council votes to assess unpaid skywalk charges to hotel

SIOUX CITY -- Three months worth of past-due skywalk bills will be assessed to the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center.
By voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council passed a resolution that will allow the city to recover skywalk charges for the months of July, August and September from CSC Hospitality, LLC, owner of the hotel at 707 Fourth St. The hotel's current unpaid balance is $19,517.31, with $12,284.18 as past due.
Public Works Director Dave Carney told the council that CSC Hospitality has no intention of paying the balance.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked Carney what the hotel's "pushback" is.
"I think they're financially having difficulty," he said.
CSC Hospitality purchased the former Howard Johnson hotel in January 2019 for $4.5 million, with hopes of renovating the 12-story structure and, eventually, flying the flag of a national hotel chain.
In other action
The council also voted on the third and final reading of ordinance changes that will add a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property.
The council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the ordinance on all three readings, with Councilman Pete Groetken casting the lone "no" vote.
"I think we've all had complaints, over the last couple of years, from citizens of neighborhoods, from veterans, from pet owners. We're concerned about injuries that happen from the mishandling of fireworks," Groetken said. "I firmly believe it's the city's responsibility to look out for the safety and the welfare of the citizens. I don't know how we can do it any better than to actually ban the fireworks."
The city's ordinance allows fireworks to be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Under the current ordinance, direct violators are charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property. The revised ordinance adds fines for property owners of $250 for the first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.
"I hope no one gets fined. I hope we can pull together and pull this off," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "I see what's going on here, the council is teetering on banning fireworks. I don't think that's the answer."