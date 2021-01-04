Sioux City Council votes to assess unpaid skywalk charges to hotel

The council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the ordinance on all three readings, with Councilman Pete Groetken casting the lone "no" vote.

"I think we've all had complaints, over the last couple of years, from citizens of neighborhoods, from veterans, from pet owners. We're concerned about injuries that happen from the mishandling of fireworks," Groetken said. "I firmly believe it's the city's responsibility to look out for the safety and the welfare of the citizens. I don't know how we can do it any better than to actually ban the fireworks."

The city's ordinance allows fireworks to be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Under the current ordinance, direct violators are charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property. The revised ordinance adds fines for property owners of $250 for the first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

"I hope no one gets fined. I hope we can pull together and pull this off," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "I see what's going on here, the council is teetering on banning fireworks. I don't think that's the answer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.