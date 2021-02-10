Sioux City Council votes to budget $25,000 for Convention Center artwork

Although he supports the project, Councilman Alex Watters told Johnson he wants to see the cost lowered and suggested it be capped at $25,000. He also encouraged the pursuit of grants to help fund the project.

"I think that it's a great blank space where a lot of people go and travel, not only to go to the new hotel, but whether it's dining or going to any of those areas down on Fourth Street," he said. "I would really recommend partnering with Sculpt Siouxland. I think they do a great job with all the sculptures along our downtown and would have some good input and ideas. And then they can help with continued upkeep."

Watters said later on that he would rather have a permanent sculpture that "says Sioux City," rather than rotating artists annually.

"I'm not looking for an ongoing cost," he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the Convention Center needs a digital sign outside to display the events that are occurring there.

"It does liven up the facility, that's for sure," he said of a digital sign. "I think that's on equal footing with the artwork that we're talking about. You drive by and it either looks like it's dead or you don't know what's going on."