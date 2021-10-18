Sioux City Council votes to change snow ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday in favor of amending the city's snow ordinance, which will only make parking on emergency snow routes illegal when the mayor has declared a snow emergency.

City Code currently states that it is illegal to park on an emergency snow route either when the mayor declares a snow emergency and when there is 2 inches of snowfall, though this entire chapter of the Code says that it only applies during snow emergencies. The amendment eliminates the 2-inch condition.

Public Works Director Dave Carney said most of the emergency snow routes are downtown.

"And, then, we add a line, because it becomes a little bit of an issue with downtown when the streets are cleared, but the snow emergency hasn't been lifted, 'When can I or can't I park down there?'" Carney said. "So it adds language saying that when the windrows are removed and the parking is clear, even if there's still a snow emergency, you'll be able to park on the snow routes."

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Carney how visitors to the city, as well as residents, will know when the mayor has declared a snow emergency.

Carney told Moore a message will be posted on the marquees at both the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

"These are primarily small businesses that we're talking about and it could really hurt them if no one really understands where we can park," Moore said.

Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, told the council the changes make the ordinance "much clearer" for downtown small business owners.

"They weren't clear on when 2 inches really applied and how they're supposed to know. So, it just makes it a little easier for us, too, to promote it," she said.

Councilman Alex Watters encouraged residents to sign up for CodeRED, an emergency management platform that delivers alerts related to snow emergencies and other urgent matters via phone call, text message, email and social media posts.

"It's a great service that we allow. It lets you know right away and, then, you know where you need to park and what you need to do," he said.

Residents can register by visiting bit.ly/3ttek77 or enrolling via cell phone by texting AlertSiouxCity to 99411.

