Sioux City Council votes to delete Woodbury County Jail project resolution from agenda

The county plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. The $50 million facility will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community. The aging jail downtown will eventually be shuttered.

Under the 28E agreement, the city would financially contribute a maximum of $2.8 million to assist with the installation of a public water main, public sanitary sewer main, public storm water improvements, and paving of 28th Street for the new jail.