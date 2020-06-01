Sioux City Council votes to delete Woodbury County Jail project resolution from agenda

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, in a split decision, voted Monday to delete a resolution from its agenda to enter into a 28E agreement with Woodbury County for the installation of public improvements near the future jail.
The county plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. The $50 million facility will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community. The aging jail downtown will eventually be shuttered.
Under the 28E agreement, the city would financially contribute a maximum of $2.8 million to assist with the installation of a public water main, public sanitary sewer main, public storm water improvements, and paving of 28th Street for the new jail.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said the city needs some resolution from the county on other outstanding issues before moving forward with the agreement. He said the county promised the city the downtown land that the existing jail sits on. Scott said the city will accept the land, as long as it's "a clean site at the end of the day," but he said the land hasn't been included in any of the agreements between the city and the county.
"It bothers me that they do away with things like collecting our parking tickets, and they don't bother to tell us. We have to read about it on an agenda item," he said. "That was my fear that we would get into this jail thing and everything would be great as long as they got what they wanted. This is not the way you have the spirit of cooperation at the governmental levels."
Councilman Alex Watters said the council would bring the resolution back for a vote when the county comes to the table about the issues Scott cited.
"I agree with the mayor wholeheartedly. I think we need to talk about other items and make sure that they're at the table and willing to work with us on those things before we go forward with $2.8 million of taxpayer dollars," he said.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said an agreement between the city and the county needs to be "upfront throughout the project and after the project for many years."
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who serves as a commissioner on the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, said time is of the essence and that the project needs to keep moving forward. He suggested a vote on the resolution be deferred for two weeks.
"I just would hate to indefinitely postpone this, because they really do need to get going with the facility; and there's a lot of work to be done," he said.
At a minimum, Scott, who noted that 80 percent of county taxpayers live in Sioux City, said the council needs a letter of understanding from the county on the issues that he raised.
"I want resolution for both parties. I think it's in both of our best interests to negotiate in good faith quickly," Scott said.
The council ultimately voted 3 to 2 to delete the resolution from its agenda. Moore and Councilman Pete Groetken voted "no."
"I believe it will be back on the agenda very soon," Schoenherr said. "I'm sure (the county) will understand the message that we really want to strengthen this relationship."
