Sioux City Council votes to extend Al Haynes Drive for spec buildings

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday in favor of a planning recommendation to extend Al Haynes Drive near Seaboard Triumph Foods.

The addition will allow the city, with the help of the Siouxland Initiative, to build two industrial spec buildings on Lot 4 in the 50,000-square-foot range. Lots 1 to 3 will be marketed for light industrial uses, as well, according to city documents.

The property lies within the area covered by several airport development plans. The extension of Al Haynes Drive was not anticipated by any of the development plans, but was necessitated as a second access road to Seaboard Triumph, according to the documents.

After the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore told The Journal that the Siouxland Initiative, an arm of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, has bought land over the years, which is developed in partnership with the city.

Mayor Bob Scott said the city has a history of spec buildings, which he said are "kind of wide open," as far as what industries can go in them.

"We build them very vanilla, so that we're not building them for a specific anything," he said.

Twelve notices were sent to property owners in the area; however, no responses against or in favor of the planning recommendation were received, according to the documents.

