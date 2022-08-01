Sioux City Council votes to extend management agreement for Tyson, Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, in a split decision Monday, agreed to extend the city's current agreement with OVG360, formerly Spectra, for the management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre for a duration of five years and, potentially, another five years after that.

The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Bob Scott casting the lone "no" vote. Scott said he doesn't think OVG360 has performed as well as it should, especially when it comes to booking major concerts at the Tyson.

"What they told us when they took over was that the concerts would be easier for them than anyone else, because they have such a huge portfolio of arenas that would be able to hook a concert going from somewhere," Scott said. "Now, all of sudden, the venue size is a big problem. But the venue size didn't change."

The 10,000-seat Tyson had been owned and run by the city since it opened in 2003. The Orpheum is independently owned and jointly operated with the city.

Before the vote, Rick Hontz, OVG360's regional vice president, told the council that the full-service venue management and event programming company fulfilled its main promise of reducing the operating deficit at the Tyson. He said they did that by improving operational efficiencies, driving revenue by increased attendance and sponsorships, and an aggressive approach to booking quality and diversified events.

According to OVG360, the company has saved the city over $1.1 million during its four years, compared to the last city-managed year.

"We got it down to almost half of what it was when we took over. The trend is going to decreasing that deficit even further," Hontz said. "That was our No. 1 thing that we promised you guys -- to lessen that taxpayer burden. We've accomplished that."

The existing agreement with OVG360 was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Spectra took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018, after the council voted to privatize the Tyson's operations.

Dave Bernstein, president of the Orpheum's board, told Hontz and OVG360's Tim Savona, general manager of the Tyson Events Center, that the board is "very pleased" with the job that the company has done. If the council had not made the move to privatize operations, he said the Tyson's numbers in 2020 and 2021 would have been "disastrous."

"I think everybody would love to see one or two more major concerts at the arena every year," he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Savona what OVG360 can do to increase concerts that appeal to sponsors and suite holders.

Savona told him that relationships, money, size of venue and historical ticket sales all matter in booking shows. He noted that getting acts will "continue to be a challenge," as the Sioux City market has to wait its turn for acts to circle back to its size and level of venue.

"Going into COVID, we were hot. We had over 10 concerts in about a 15-month span. Now, we're coming back from that. We had a great show in October with Sublime. We had a great show with Gabriel Iglesias with 6,000 people," Savona said. "Over the next 60 to 70 days, we have two more concerts. We have two set to go next year."

Councilman Alex Watters said the subsidy played a role in his vote, as well as the content being brought to the Tyson and Orpheum, which he described as a "diverse range" of offerings.

"I appreciate your herculean efforts, especially during the middle of COVID. What we were able to do, what you and your team were able to accomplish was really impressive. You continue to chip away at that subsidy. I think this year looks like it's going to be the brightest year yet," he said.

In addition to approving the extension to the management agreement, the council voted 4 to 1 to extend the food and beverage agreement with OVG Hospitality, which also expires on June 30, 2023, for five years, and, potentially, five more years beyond that extension. Scott also voted "no" on that item.

In February, Oak View Group announced that it had rebranded its OVG Facilities division and its Spectra acquisition as OVG360. OVG acquired Spectra in November 2021.