Sioux City Council votes to negotiate with Hannah, Inc. for animal control services

"You go down to the shelter now, there's really no volunteers. In fact, when I was there, it was me and one other girl that was consistent," she said. "I went around and talked to local veterinarians. I'll be honest with you, none of the veterinarians have a good relationship working with Hannah right now," she said.

Rarrat said Hannah, Inc. has had to overcome being labeled "the evil dog catchers" by residents. Over the years, she said Hannah, Inc. has held comprehensive leadership training, community service, and spay and neuter programs. She said 3,156 animals have been spayed and neutered so far, without needing to increase adoption fees to the public.

"Our adoption rate is now at 95 percent," she said. "I would like to think that's in part to all the employees that have worked there, the volunteers and all their hard work and dedication to loving animals and trying to do what's best for them."

Becky Weber, founder and director of Wildlife Central for Iowa -- a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, said her organization has picked up wildlife from animal control only to find that the animals were dead and staff didn't even know it.

"They get a box from somebody, they shove it in a closet and they give us a call; and we go pick it up," she said. "There's been dead animals."