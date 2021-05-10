Sioux City Council votes to negotiate with Hannah, Inc. for animal control services

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, in a split decision, voted Monday to enter into contract negotiations with longtime animal control services provider Hannah, Inc., which is owned by Cindy Rarrat.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott cast the lone "no" vote. Councilman Alex Watters was absent from the meeting.
"It's not a fair process, never has been a fair process. I have a problem with the process around here. It's weighted for the incumbent in everything we do around here," Scott said before the vote.
The city sent letters to 15 vendors capable of providing animal control services, but Rarrat, who has held the city contract since 1995, and Amanda Johnson were the only two to submit proposals. A panel, which was composed of Sioux City Police captains Chris Groves and Marti Reilly, as well as City Finance Director Teresa Fitch and Doug Young, a former Sioux City Police chief, reviewed the proposals and interviewed both Rarrat and Johnson.
Groves told the council that Hannah, Inc.'s bid was "slightly higher" than Johnson's, but he cited Hannah, Inc.'s experience, as well as its working relationship with the city, as factors in the panel's decision. He said there were some concerns among the panel about Johnson being able to provide the same level of services at a lower cost, given inflation.
"It was a unanimous decision of the four people on that panel to move forward with Hannah, Inc.," said Groves, who told Scott that Hannah, Inc.'s proposal was roughly $64,000 more over three years. "It was $51,000 per month versus $5,300 per month. Amanda Johnson starts out higher and then actually drops back down. Hannah, Inc. was $53,000 throughout the entire process."
Scott questioned why the city would even bid the contract, given the fact that experience gets so much more weight than price.
"That means somebody that is inexperienced and younger is never going to get this contract, so I don't know why we bid it. We bid this stuff when we know what the answer is. I don't get it," he said. "When you automatically give an incumbent extra points, you automatically eliminate any other bidders on a point system."
Johnson told the council that she feels like she had a "disadvantage" in the process and asked that they defer a vote on a matter in order to give the proposals further consideration.
"It is hard for anybody else to come in. In fact, no one typically bids against her because they know they're not going to win," she said. "I feel like a massive improvement could be made. I feel like it is average right now. I feel like if you give me six months to a year, we could be running an excellent system. I have business experience, law enforcement experience and animal experience. And I have volunteered under Cindy for the last five years."
Johnson said the city could save money if the environment at the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center was "more friendly" and more volunteers could be recruited to help out there. She also called for more humane treatment of animals and higher pay and ongoing training for staff.
"You go down to the shelter now, there's really no volunteers. In fact, when I was there, it was me and one other girl that was consistent," she said. "I went around and talked to local veterinarians. I'll be honest with you, none of the veterinarians have a good relationship working with Hannah right now," she said.
Rarrat said Hannah, Inc. has had to overcome being labeled "the evil dog catchers" by residents. Over the years, she said Hannah, Inc. has held comprehensive leadership training, community service, and spay and neuter programs. She said 3,156 animals have been spayed and neutered so far, without needing to increase adoption fees to the public.
"Our adoption rate is now at 95 percent," she said. "I would like to think that's in part to all the employees that have worked there, the volunteers and all their hard work and dedication to loving animals and trying to do what's best for them."
Becky Weber, founder and director of Wildlife Central for Iowa -- a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, said her organization has picked up wildlife from animal control only to find that the animals were dead and staff didn't even know it.
"They get a box from somebody, they shove it in a closet and they give us a call; and we go pick it up," she said. "There's been dead animals."
Rarrat acknowledged that animal control services in the city still have "a ways to go."