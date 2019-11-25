Sioux City Council votes to repeal ban on pit bulls

Citing statistics that he received, Groetken said canines killed 471 Americans from 2005 to 2018. He said pit bulls contributed to 66 percent or 311 of those deaths. In 2018, alone, nearly 27,000 people underwent reconstructive surgery as the result of being bitten by dogs, according to Groetken. He said the average cost of a dog bite-related hospital stay was $18,200.

"When we get to the point to where the severity and the fatalities don't bother us and we're more worried about the amount of money we're going to save, I think we've gone down the wrong path," he said.

Preston Moore, Iowa state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined the statistics and came to the conclusion that the deaths "were not because the dogs were pit bulls."

Judy Grimsley, president of the Siouxland Humane Society, thanked the council for revisiting the ban and said that every dog should be treated on its own merits and behaviors.

Resident Raylee Hudson said she had to have a dog put down because of the ban. Under the ordinance, a pit bull was described as an American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier or any dog that looks like or has characteristics of being one of those breeds.