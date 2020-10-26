Sioux City Council votes to revise ordinance involving feral cats

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to shorten the amount of time that the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center holds feral cats.
Under the revised ordinance, the center will be allowed to dispose of feral cats after three days of impoundment, rather than holding them for seven.
Before the vote, Cindy Rarrat, the center's operator, told the council that she checked with other shelters and found that the average hold for feral cats, which have never had any human companionship, is three days.
"We just ask that with the feral cat population, because we get so many of them, that we be able to reduce our time to keep them, so that we can either place them, get them spayed or neutered and place them in farm homes or, sometimes, euthanasia is going to have to happen," she said.
Rarrat said the center recently spayed and neutered two feral cats, which were adopted and taken to live on a farm. She said she thinks it's "more cruel" to keep a feral cat in a cage for seven days. She said it's also dangerous for the employees who have to handle the cats and try to clean around them.
"It's dangerous for the people who are handling it. It's very stressful for the animal. And, we're just trying to expedite this more quickly," she said.
Support Local Journalism
Councilman Pete Groetken told Rarrat that he received an email from a woman advocating for a trap and release program. He asked Rarrat if such a program would lead the center to not have to deal with feral cats at all.
"We get a lot of complaints that come in from citizens that do not want them in their neighborhoods. They are destroying their property and things like that, so we still have to deal with them no matter what we do," she said.
Rarrat said other cities have adopted trap and release programs, but she acknowledged that "there's a lot of glitches with it." She said there's a high cost associated with taking care of feral cats and releasing them into neighborhoods where they'll be safe. She said such a program would also require the council to revisit the leash law for dogs and cats, which it revised a year ago.
"Then, you've got the disease factor, as well. Most of these wild or feral (cats), before you can release them, have to be tested for feline infectious peritonitis or leukemia. If they both test positive for that, you cannot release them because they will infect the whole colony of cats," she said. "It would have to be a collaboration of veterinarians, of ourselves, along with getting grants and things like that to be able to provide a good program."
The council also voted unanimously to narrow the permit requirement for rabbits and guinea pigs only to cases when the animals are kept for commercial purposes, such as breeding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.