Sioux City Council votes to revise ordinance involving feral cats

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to shorten the amount of time that the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center holds feral cats.

Under the revised ordinance, the center will be allowed to dispose of feral cats after three days of impoundment, rather than holding them for seven.

Before the vote, Cindy Rarrat, the center's operator, told the council that she checked with other shelters and found that the average hold for feral cats, which have never had any human companionship, is three days.

"We just ask that with the feral cat population, because we get so many of them, that we be able to reduce our time to keep them, so that we can either place them, get them spayed or neutered and place them in farm homes or, sometimes, euthanasia is going to have to happen," she said.

Rarrat said the center recently spayed and neutered two feral cats, which were adopted and taken to live on a farm. She said she thinks it's "more cruel" to keep a feral cat in a cage for seven days. She said it's also dangerous for the employees who have to handle the cats and try to clean around them.

"It's dangerous for the people who are handling it. It's very stressful for the animal. And, we're just trying to expedite this more quickly," she said.

