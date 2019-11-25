Sioux City Council votes to terminate sewage treatment agreements

Last November, the sister cities received a letter from the city of Sioux City signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that it may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays. Once a termination notice is issued, it becomes effective four years after receipt of the notice.

Although there was no discussion among the council members before the vote, Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore assured that negotiations would continue with the sister cities.

"This doesn't mean that we're going to terminate services with our sister cities. What it means is that we're going to continue to negotiate with them for a mutually beneficial new agreement with those communities," he said. "We're very close."