Sioux City Council votes to terminate sewage treatment agreements

SIOUX CITY -- After five deferrals, the Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to terminate the sewage treatment agreements that the city has with North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.
Last November, the sister cities received a letter from the city of Sioux City signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that it may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays. Once a termination notice is issued, it becomes effective four years after receipt of the notice.
Although there was no discussion among the council members before the vote, Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore assured that negotiations would continue with the sister cities.
"This doesn't mean that we're going to terminate services with our sister cities. What it means is that we're going to continue to negotiate with them for a mutually beneficial new agreement with those communities," he said. "We're very close."
The agreements with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City were established 39 years ago, while the agreement with South Sioux City has been in place for 38 years. The agreements have no sunset dates, automatically renew unless other action is taken, and don't provide Sioux City with any remedy when flow limits are exceeded.
At the council's June 17 meeting, Scott said Sioux City's sewer rate increase was a "direct result" of Big Ox Energy owing the city more than $3 million in wastewater treatment fees, late charges and fines. The increase, which went into effect Aug. 1, raised sewer rates for the sister cities by 10 percent and Sioux City's residential and commercial customers by 3 percent.