Sioux City councilman frustrated by lack of mask use during Home Show

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Councilman Alex Watters said during Monday's City Council meeting that he left the 64th annual Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland Home Show early on Sunday due to a lack of vendors wearing face masks.

"I was deeply troubled and concerned and frustrated, that I would say, a majority of the vendors refused to follow our city guidance," he said. "I understand that people are experiencing COVID fatigue, and they say, 'Well, I'm vaccinated, so I don't have to take care of anyone else.'"

The event, which was held Thursday through Sunday, was housed at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St., for the very first time. The Expo Center, which opened in the fall, is owned by the nonprofit Siouxland Expo Center and managed by the City of Sioux City.

Councilman Pete Groetken asked City Manager Bob Padmore whether the city and the Expo Center's board were in agreement about the wearing of masks.

"The Expo Center is owned by the Expo Center Board; however, our parks and recreation department manages the facility. We were applying the mask mandate under the authority that the city is managing the facility," Padmore said.