Sioux City councilman raises idea of increased penalties for illegal fireworks discharges

SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said Monday he has asked city attorneys to look into enhanced penalties for people who shoot fireworks outside the limited hours the city permits.
Currently, the discharge of fireworks outside the designated hours is a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a minimum fine of $250 on private property and $500 on public property. Additional penalties could include disorderly house charges in civil court.
"We could increase the fine or penalty for violating city ordinance," Moore said during Monday's council meeting. "However, going this route would mean citizen complaints will likely continue."
Other options include banning the use of fireworks altogether. Although enforcement of a total ban would be a challenge, it would protect citizens who have medical conditions, including veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as pets and wildlife. The council also could continue to allow fireworks, but add a permit requirement, decrease the amount of time fireworks can be sold and discharged, and ban certain consumer fireworks that create louder explosions.
Under the current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged within city limits between the hours of 1 and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. But residents have continued to report hearing fireworks going off in their neighborhoods in the days before and after the Independence Day holiday.
In other action
The council voted as part of its consent agenda to approve a donation and construction agreement with Kick It Forward of Des Moines for the donation and installation of a Mini-Pitch System to support futsal, a smaller version of soccer, at Leif Erikson Park.
The Mini-Pitch system, which will measure 60 feet by 120 feet, will be installed north of the park's tennis courts by mid-October.
The total estimated cost of the project is $100,000. The city will incur no costs for the court fencing, lighting and installation, but will pay $8,400 for construction materials. A local contractor will donate labor for the asphalt pad installation.
The council also passed a resolution approving a license and naming agreement between the city and Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., of Dakota Dunes, for the naming rights of the ibp Ice Center.
Under the agreement, which will run for a period of 20 years, the city will identify the the facility as "ibp Ice Center" in all official documents, press releases and promotional materials produced or disseminated by or for the city, as well as all signage, advertising and video inside and outside the facility. In turn, Tyson Fresh Meats will pay a rights fee of $150,000 in three installments of $50,000 at the execution of the agreement, on April 1, 2021 and April 1, 2022. The funds will be earmarked for a locker room expansion project at the facility.
