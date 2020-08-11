Sioux City councilman raises idea of increased penalties for illegal fireworks discharges

"We could increase the fine or penalty for violating city ordinance," Moore said during Monday's council meeting. "However, going this route would mean citizen complaints will likely continue."

Other options include banning the use of fireworks altogether. Although enforcement of a total ban would be a challenge, it would protect citizens who have medical conditions, including veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as pets and wildlife. The council also could continue to allow fireworks, but add a permit requirement, decrease the amount of time fireworks can be sold and discharged, and ban certain consumer fireworks that create louder explosions.

Under the current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged within city limits between the hours of 1 and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. But residents have continued to report hearing fireworks going off in their neighborhoods in the days before and after the Independence Day holiday.