Sioux City councilman raises idea of increased penalties for illegal fireworks discharges

SIOUX CITY -- City Councilman Dan Moore said Monday he has asked city attorneys to look into enhanced penalties for people who shoot fireworks outside the limited hours the city permits.
Currently, the discharge of fireworks outside the designated hours is a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a minimum fine of $250 on private property and $500 on public property.
Moore said he has asked city attorneys to explore additional penalties that could include disorderly house charges in civil court.
"We could increase the fine or penalty for violating city ordinance," Moore said at Monday's council meeting. "However, going this route would mean citizen complaints will likely continue."
In the wake of a flurry of citizen complaints over the illegal discharge of fireworks, Moore, a lawyer in private practice, prepared a report on the subject. He presented various options during Monday's meeting.
In 2017, Iowa lawmakers lifted the state's decades-old ban on the sale and discharge of fireworks, opening the door for sales from permanent buildings and pop-up stands across the state.
Cities in Iowa can limit the dates for discharge but cannot restrict the dates of fireworks sales.
Though local sales began as early as June 1, Sioux Cityans have to wait more than a month to legally set off their explosives. Discharges are allowed only between the hours of 1 to 11 p.m. July 3 and 4, and 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Despite that, residents reported hearing fireworks in their neighborhoods in the days before and after the most recent Independence Day holiday. Fireworks complaints made to police increased 80 percent for the month of June compared to a year ago.
Moore said one potential solution would be a complete ban of setting off consumer fireworks within the city limits.
"This option would protect citizens with medical conditions, protect pets and other animals, including wildlife, and reduce the damage to both personal and public property," he said.
But he acknowledged that enforcing a ban would remain difficult.
"When I first moved to Sioux City 43 years ago, fireworks were illegal in Iowa," Moore told the audience. "That didn't stop my neighbors from setting off firecrackers."
Another option, Moore said, would be to pass an ordinance that would prohibit certain types of consumer fireworks with the loudest bang, he said.
City officials also could lobby the state to limit the amount of time fireworks can be legally sold. But that move would require lobbying state legislators to change the law that sets a uniform date for sales to begin.
The city also could maintain the status quo.
Numerous noise complaints in the days leading to 2017's Fourth of July -- Iowa's first with legalized fireworks discharges in 84 years -- led council members to vote in December of that year to shrink the legal fireworks discharge window from 10 days to two.
"So we do have a precedent when it comes to adapting city fireworks ordinances," Moore said. "If the City Council continues to seek input from community members, I'm sure we can come to a resolution sometime in the next few weeks."
