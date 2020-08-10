Sioux City councilman raises idea of increased penalties for illegal fireworks discharges

Despite that, residents reported hearing fireworks in their neighborhoods in the days before and after the most recent Independence Day holiday. Fireworks complaints made to police increased 80 percent for the month of June compared to a year ago.

Moore said one potential solution would be a complete ban of setting off consumer fireworks within the city limits.

"This option would protect citizens with medical conditions, protect pets and other animals, including wildlife, and reduce the damage to both personal and public property," he said.

But he acknowledged that enforcing a ban would remain difficult.

"When I first moved to Sioux City 43 years ago, fireworks were illegal in Iowa," Moore told the audience. "That didn't stop my neighbors from setting off firecrackers."

Another option, Moore said, would be to pass an ordinance that would prohibit certain types of consumer fireworks with the loudest bang, he said.

City officials also could lobby the state to limit the amount of time fireworks can be legally sold. But that move would require lobbying state legislators to change the law that sets a uniform date for sales to begin.

The city also could maintain the status quo.