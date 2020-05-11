Sioux City councilman urges caution as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Councilman Alex Watters implored residents to proceed with caution and heed social distancing guidelines as COVID-19 mitigation strategies are relaxed in Woodbury County.

"We're all experiencing quarantine fatigue. I was saying earlier, this is definitely not a lifestyle that I'm used to. I'm staying home and not going out to these different events," he said. "We all have to do our part."

Watters said health care providers are urging residents to be cautious, as hospitals see a "ramp up" in COVID-19 patients.

"We certainly want to not overwhelm those systems, because if they're going to continue to get more and more cases and need more beds, we're going to need to be prepared," he said. "I would just urge our citizens to use their best judgment going forward."

An order signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, allowed shoppers to return to non-essential retail outlets last Friday in 22 counties, including Woodbury, where the novel coronavirus is more widespread.

Malls and other stores may reopen and operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity. Southern Hills Mall chose to delay its reopening until Wednesday.