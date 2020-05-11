Sioux City councilman urges caution as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

SIOUX CITY -- During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Councilman Alex Watters implored residents to proceed with caution and heed social distancing guidelines as COVID-19 mitigation strategies are relaxed in Woodbury County.
"We're all experiencing quarantine fatigue. I was saying earlier, this is definitely not a lifestyle that I'm used to. I'm staying home and not going out to these different events," he said. "We all have to do our part."
Watters said health care providers are urging residents to be cautious, as hospitals see a "ramp up" in COVID-19 patients.
"We certainly want to not overwhelm those systems, because if they're going to continue to get more and more cases and need more beds, we're going to need to be prepared," he said. "I would just urge our citizens to use their best judgment going forward."
An order signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, allowed shoppers to return to non-essential retail outlets last Friday in 22 counties, including Woodbury, where the novel coronavirus is more widespread.
Malls and other stores may reopen and operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity. Southern Hills Mall chose to delay its reopening until Wednesday.
Dine-in service in bars and restaurants in the 22 counties remain prohibited until at least May 15. Those establishments have been limited to drive-thru, carryout or delivery services.
City of Sioux City facilities, including City Hall, offices and park amenities continue to remain closed to the general public until further notice. Conditions will be reviewed on May 15.
Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore said the city is taking steps to ensure both its residents and employees are safe when those facilities do eventually reopen.
"For those that have come down to City Hall, you'll start to see some physical barriers being installed that allow for some protection of customer service and other customer-heavy areas of our building," he said. "In addition, when the decision comes to start opening, we will do so in a slow and reasonably thought-out manner."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.