Sioux City data shows decline in violent crime, rise in total crime between 2018-2019

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked if drug crimes were included in the data, pointing out that drug use often leads to crime.

"I think our citizens feel like the drug activity is the seed to most of the crime," she said.

Resident Doug Strohbeen asked if the police department is changing the type of policing that it's doing to try to reduce the number of drug offenders.

"My concern is when there's a murder at 25th and Wall or shots ring out in Briar Cliff or a murder in a hotel on Southern Hills Drive -- that doesn't seem to be the parts of town that I want to stay away from," he said.

The "vast majority" of Sioux City's crime is likely drug-related, according to Mueller.

"We wouldn't in any way tell you that a lot of this crime isn't drug related. A lot of the violent crime is very much drug-related," he said.

Mayor Bob Scott said social media is calling attention to crimes that would've been "unimportant" five years ago and "never even would've made the news."

"The citizens are either getting better or your department is doing a good job with what they have for resources," Scott said of the drop in violent crime. "I really question that social media doesn't have a lot to do with this."