Sioux City Democratic officials, civic leaders react positively to Harris selection as VP

At a Democratic presidential debate last June, Harris made waves when she weighed against Biden's position on busing in the 1970s (a tactic that supporters decades ago hoped would speed racial integration at public schools; at the time it was highly controversial). Biden later brushed off that unpleasant debate moment as a campaign tactic.

"(Joe Biden) is saying, 'Hey, I'm still going to ask this lady to join me on the campaign trail,'" Lee said. "That says a lot about how he respects her."

Monique Scarlett, a Sioux City school board member, said she knew Harris was a sound choice even before the announcement came down Tuesday.

"It wasn't a surprise to me; I kind of figured that she was the likely candidate to be selected, because of her strong character, her background, and so I am very happy with the decision," Scarlett said.

State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, said Harris's experience as a prosecutor in California is a positive. Some elements of the Democratic Party have been less than enthusiastic about that part of Harris's career, particularly in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent reckoning over law enforcement and racial injustice.