Sioux City Democratic officials, civic leaders react positively to Harris selection as VP

SIOUX CITY -- Local Democratic leaders on Wednesday spoke glowingly of Joe Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Alex Watters, a Sioux City councilman, endorsed Harris last summer, prior to the California senator dropping out of the presidential race. Watters said Biden-Harris will be "a strong ticket," and called Harris an advocate "for the little guy."
Her positions like increasing teacher pay, he said, could appeal to a broad slice of the electorate as the Democrats' ticket seeks to unseat President Trump.
Harris, a first-term senator, would hold several firsts if elected vice president. The 55-year-old would be the first woman, first African-American, first Indian-American and first Asian-American to serve in that role.
"It's historic for me, as a black woman, an African-American woman. It's energizing," said Flora Lee, a longtime community activist in Sioux City.
Lee noted Harris left her a phone message many months ago, and she felt compelled to keep the message on her phone.
Harris would make the most of the vice presidency, Lee said.
"I think she will complement his presidency," she said of Biden. "She won't just be a vice president. Vice presidents tend to not seem to do much, but I think she will be a partner."
At a Democratic presidential debate last June, Harris made waves when she weighed against Biden's position on busing in the 1970s (a tactic that supporters decades ago hoped would speed racial integration at public schools; at the time it was highly controversial). Biden later brushed off that unpleasant debate moment as a campaign tactic.
"(Joe Biden) is saying, 'Hey, I'm still going to ask this lady to join me on the campaign trail,'" Lee said. "That says a lot about how he respects her."
Monique Scarlett, a Sioux City school board member, said she knew Harris was a sound choice even before the announcement came down Tuesday.
"It wasn't a surprise to me; I kind of figured that she was the likely candidate to be selected, because of her strong character, her background, and so I am very happy with the decision," Scarlett said.
State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, said Harris's experience as a prosecutor in California is a positive. Some elements of the Democratic Party have been less than enthusiastic about that part of Harris's career, particularly in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent reckoning over law enforcement and racial injustice.
"I see it as a strength, but I do think that she is going to probably have to answer some tough questions about her role, and she should. She should be willing to defend anything that she has done, or hasn't done," Smith said.
Jeremy Dumkrieger, the chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, said he was "just thrilled" about Harris's VP nod.
"I think she's great. I think it was a good choice, and it makes a really strong ticket," he said.
Watters, a quadriplegic and disability advocate, pointed out Harris has long been an ally for the disabled community.
"It's the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and (Harris) recognized that, we've come a long way, but we have a long ways to go," Watters said.
