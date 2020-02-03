Sioux City Democrats pick a candidate amidst kids, cookies

Though well below caucusing age, the two girls have watched countless political ads and were familiar with all the Democratic candidates, said Gormally, who supported Buttigieg.

Young, old and in between, 88 Democrats from Sioux City's west side gathered here in Iowa's time-honored tradition of hosting the nation's first contest to begin choosing the next presidential nominees.

"It's always been important to me, I majored in political science. It's a sense of duty, I guess," said Megan DeDoncker, a lawyer who moved to Sioux City in August.

After months of observing campaign stops by dozens of candidates, Democrats had a lot to chew on -- figuratively.

Biden's precinct co-chair Cynthia Hansen laid out a table full of Rice Krispie treats and assorted cookies along with literature on the former vice president. At Buttigieg's table, Chips Ahoy was top among the choices. Snickers and Salted Nut Roll candy bars were the snack of choice at the table for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Whether it was the cookies or his stance on the issues, Biden pulled in the most support, getting 31 votes and three delegates. Sanders was second with 21 votes and two delegates, followed by Buttigieg with 17 and two and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 14 and one.