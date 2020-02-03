Sioux City Democrats pick a candidate amidst kids, cookies

SIOUX CITY -- Jeff and Jessika Lopez couldn't find a sitter Monday night, but they weren't going to let that keep them from showing their support for Bernie Sanders.
Instead of staying home, the two brought their sons, Tristan, 4, and Theodore, 2, to West High School with them to Woodbury County's 3rd Precinct Democratic caucus. Standing for the Vermont senator was worth the hassle of bringing two young boys along.
"This isn't easy, but we both really want our candidate to win," Jeff Lopez said after corralling Tristan and returning to their seat in the school auditorium.
Child care wasn't an issue for Christina Gormally, who brought daughters Olivia, 10, and Amelia, 8, with her to experience a caucus for the first time.
"I think it's a good experience for them to see how it all works," Gormally said.
Munching on cookies provided by supporters of former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, the girls scanned the room from their mother's side.
"I don't care who wins, I like Joe," Amelia said in reference to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Her preference didn't sit well with older sister Olivia, who wanted Buttigieg to win.
Though well below caucusing age, the two girls have watched countless political ads and were familiar with all the Democratic candidates, said Gormally, who supported Buttigieg.
Young, old and in between, 88 Democrats from Sioux City's west side gathered here in Iowa's time-honored tradition of hosting the nation's first contest to begin choosing the next presidential nominees.
"It's always been important to me, I majored in political science. It's a sense of duty, I guess," said Megan DeDoncker, a lawyer who moved to Sioux City in August.
After months of observing campaign stops by dozens of candidates, Democrats had a lot to chew on -- figuratively.
Biden's precinct co-chair Cynthia Hansen laid out a table full of Rice Krispie treats and assorted cookies along with literature on the former vice president. At Buttigieg's table, Chips Ahoy was top among the choices. Snickers and Salted Nut Roll candy bars were the snack of choice at the table for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Whether it was the cookies or his stance on the issues, Biden pulled in the most support, getting 31 votes and three delegates. Sanders was second with 21 votes and two delegates, followed by Buttigieg with 17 and two and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 14 and one.
"I think it was the monster cookies and the chocolate chip cookies," a joking Hansen, happy with Biden's showing, said while packing up leftover cookies after the caucus.
The snacks weren't enough to keep Warren viable. Her supporters dispersed during the first alignment when it became obvious they were not going to reach the 15 percent viability threshold at 14 supporters.
Yang's supporters pounced on the Warren camp and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's, too, in search of one more supporter to stay viable.
Sitting at 13, Yang's supporters quickly zeroed in on the Warren and Klobuchar camps.
"We need one person," a Yang supporter said, descending the steps toward the Klobuchar supporters, who were trying to recruit two more supporters themselves to stay in the race.
"They're staying with us," Klobuchar supporter Michelle Meyers said, tugging on the Yang supporter's arm as he tried to recruit them.
A short time later, cheers erupted from the top of the auditorium from the Yang section as they welcomed a new supporter.
Caucus chairman Jeremy Saint looked on, giving the caucusgoers extra time to make their pitches to one another even though it meant keeping them there a little bit longer.
"Thank you for your patience, everyone," Saint said. "Democracy is a little messy, but it's beautiful."