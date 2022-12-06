Sioux City emails detail struggle to get payments for Trump rally; over $11,000 left unpaid

SIOUX CITY — The day before former President Donald Trump appeared at a political rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, a city attorney was engaged in a back and forth exchange with event organizers in an effort to get Save America to sign off on a venue use agreement and pay the city a $5,000 rental fee, according to an analysis of 136 pages of emails The Journal obtained from the city.

Save America, a leadership political action committee (PAC) created by Trump, rented several parking lots from the city for the Nov. 3 rally, which was intended to bolster the campaigns of Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds. The PAC had a separate agreement with Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, the current fixed-base operator at the airport, for use of their tarmac/event space.

Assistant City Attorney Amber Hegarty sent emails to representatives of Event Strategies Inc., a Washington D.C.-based event management and production company, on Oct. 27 and 28, as well as Nov. 1 and 2, seeking a wire transfer of $5,000 as required by the original venue use agreement. The “outstanding issues” regarding the administrative costs and parking appeared to have been finalized the afternoon of Nov. 2.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Director Jim Haden told The Journal a $1,425 invoice, dated Nov. 2, was submitted to Event Strategies, Inc. for emergency medical services standby. On Friday, he said the city had not yet been paid for those services.

Police bills still unpaidSioux City police officers staffing the rally were to be paid from the uniform and investigative bureaus’ overtime budgets, which the United States Secret Service would reimburse, an administrative assistant for the police department wrote in one of the emails.

More than 100 rally-goers were in line to get in by 9 a.m. on Nov. 3, although attendees weren’t allowed to enter the venue until after 2 p.m. Trump, who took the stage between 7:30 and 8 p.m., spoke for over 70 minutes. Less than two weeks after the event, Trump announced his 2024 White House bid.

Police expenses for the rally totaled $10,002.38, according to City Finance Director Teresa Fitch.

“The city has not received any reimbursement to date for these expenses,” she said Tuesday.

A story published in June 2019 by the Center for Public Integrity cited 10 city governments that were waiting for Trump’s campaign to pay public safety-related invoices, some of which were three years old. Investigative reporting published by USA Today Network in June 2016 found that hundreds of people, including contractors, attorneys and food service workers, have accused Trump and his businesses of stiffing them for their work.

In an Oct. 28 email, Hegarty wrote to Baerett Nelson, of Event Strategies, Inc., and others copied on the email that city staff would not be available to meet with representatives of Event Strategies, Inc. in person or via conference call, since the city had not received the $5,000 wire transfer or a certificate of insurance (COI), which was to be provided before the start of the agreement.

“Until the COI is received, no activity may occur on city property, other than any walk-throughs you have scheduled with Hawthorne Aviation,” she wrote.

In a Nov. 2 email, which was sent at 8:50 a.m., Hegarty stated she had not received a signed contract for the rental of lots 2, 3, 4 and 7 or payment.

“You will not be allowed access to those lots until the contract is returned signed and we receive the agreed upon payment,” she wrote.

At 12:20 p.m., Nelson asked that the city sign the agreement first.

Hegarty responded minutes later, stating that she wasn’t willing to present the agreement to City Manager Bob Padmore to sign without the leasing party’s signature and payment.

“It is our standard operating procedure to obtain the signature from the leasing entity prior to obtaining the signature of the city manager and I have already deviated from that policy once and I am not inclined to do so again,” she wrote.

Nelson wrote that he would “push” for his legal team to sign first, but wasn’t sure if payment could be issued to the city until they countersigned the agreement.

At 2:47 p.m., Hegarty indicated that she believed the “outstanding issues” had been finalized.

Mayor passes on seats

In the emails, which date back to Oct. 19, city staff and rally organizers discuss event confidentiality, what size aircraft the airport’s available runways can handle and reimbursement for police officers’ overtime hours.

On Oct. 31, Assistant City Manager Mike Collett sent an email to Padmore informing him about rally seats being made available to the city. In a subsequent email, Padmore asked city council members if they were interested in signing up for the seats. Mayor Bob Scott responded, “I will pass.”

At least two Sioux City police officers were slated to be photographed with Trump in a tent just outside Hawthorne Aviation, according to an email from a Secret Service special agent.

On Nov. 2, Collett indicated that members of the public were asking city staff about the event and wanted Nelson to advise him whom to direct questions to. Nelson referred inquires to Danny Tiso, also of Event Strategies Inc., but said the city should “touch base” with Tiso before giving out his personal number or information to anyone.

Hegarty, who was copied on the email, responded, “While I appreciate Danny not wanting his number given to anyone, it is not city staff’s responsibility to act as a go between for your staff and individuals with questions regarding the event.”

Tiso provided an email address for the rally.