Sioux City housing program receives over $200,000 in state funding

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Finance Authority has awarded grants totaling more than $1.2 million to four different "Local Housing Trust Funds" in Northwest Iowa.

The Sioux City Housing Trust Fund took in $221,526 in funds, which is the lowest total for any of the programs in the area.

The Western Iowa Community Improvement Regional Housing Trust Fund, which covers the counties of: Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth and Woodbury, is getting $304,317 from the Iowa Finance Authority's Local Housing Trust Fund program.

The Council of Governments Housing, responsible for Crawford County and Sac County, will see $307,007 come in from the program.

The Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund, which oversees the counties of Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola and Sioux, is set to get $390,062 from the state.

Overall, the Finance Authority Board awarded $9 million in grants to 27 housing groups throughout the state, according to information the agency released Wednesday.

"The 2022 Local Housing Trust Fund awards represent the largest amount allocated through the program for local housing initiatives since the program’s inception," Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said in a press release.

The funds will be used for such endeavors as: "preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs, providing low-interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitation, financing construction of new single-family housing for low-income Iowans and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs."

According to the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa's State Housing Trust Fund has sent out more than $93 million housing assistance to at least 31,000 Iowa families since 2003.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

