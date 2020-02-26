Sioux City inks sister city agreement with Gjilan, Kosovo

Gjilan, located in southeastern Kosovo, has a population of about 90,000 people, the vast majority of whom are Albanian.

Before 1999, Gjilan was an important industrial center in Kosovo. Now, the economy is mainly based on small businesses. Every January, the city hosts Flaka e Janarit, a multidimensional cultural event that honors the nation's martyrs. Thousands of artists and art lovers descend on the city for the three-week festival.

Haziri said the people of both Gjilan and Sioux City are known for being "hardworking." He thanked Scott for his goodwill and noted that maintaining a partnership over the seas is not an easy job.

"We are delighted to be a part of the historic moment of Gjilan and Sioux City, in which we will work together," said Haziri, who was accompanied by a large delegation from Gjilan.

Cookies cut out in the shapes of Iowa and Kosovo were served at the ceremony. The mayors exchanged gifts, with Scott presenting Haziri with a painting of the War Eagle Monument and a basket that contained Twin Bings and a USS Sioux City cap. Haziri gave Scott a terracotta collectible from Kosovo.

Gjilan is looking forward to hosting a Sioux City delegation in June.

