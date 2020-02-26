Sioux City inks sister city agreement with Gjilan, Kosovo

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City has a new sister city.
Wednesday afternoon in the Council Chambers at City Hall, Mayor Bob Scott and Lutfi Haziri, mayor of Gjilan, Republic of Kosovo, signed papers at a table behind miniature state and national flags to make a sister city relationship between the two cities official.
Gjilan reached out to Sioux City through the Iowa Sister States organization and requested a sister city relationship in December 2018. The state of Iowa designated Kosovo as a "sister state" in 2013. That relationship grew out of the State Partnership Program between the Iowa National Guard and the Kosovo Security Force.
"We look forward to developing this relationship with not only the city of Gjilan, but Kosovo as a nation. We're thankful that we've had this opportunity," Scott said from a podium during the agreement signing ceremony. "We have different sister cities and we take those relationships very seriously."
Sioux City has had a sister city relationship with Lake Charles, Louisiana, for more than 20 years. A delegation from Sioux City is in Lake Charles this week, taking part in Mardi Gras celebrations.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2003, Sioux City formed another sister city relationship with Yamanashi City, Japan, to promote city exchanges, foster mutual respect and appreciate different cultures.
Gjilan, located in southeastern Kosovo, has a population of about 90,000 people, the vast majority of whom are Albanian.
Before 1999, Gjilan was an important industrial center in Kosovo. Now, the economy is mainly based on small businesses. Every January, the city hosts Flaka e Janarit, a multidimensional cultural event that honors the nation's martyrs. Thousands of artists and art lovers descend on the city for the three-week festival.
Haziri said the people of both Gjilan and Sioux City are known for being "hardworking." He thanked Scott for his goodwill and noted that maintaining a partnership over the seas is not an easy job.
"We are delighted to be a part of the historic moment of Gjilan and Sioux City, in which we will work together," said Haziri, who was accompanied by a large delegation from Gjilan.
Cookies cut out in the shapes of Iowa and Kosovo were served at the ceremony. The mayors exchanged gifts, with Scott presenting Haziri with a painting of the War Eagle Monument and a basket that contained Twin Bings and a USS Sioux City cap. Haziri gave Scott a terracotta collectible from Kosovo.
Gjilan is looking forward to hosting a Sioux City delegation in June.