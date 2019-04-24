SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, has thrown his support to presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, and has joined the campaign team of the U.S. senator from Texas.
Hall has been named political director for the O'Rourke team in Iowa, which is among several such top campaign hirings announced in a Wednesday release.
Hall in an interview said O'Rourke stands out in a wide field of 19 Democratic presidential candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020, drawing big crowds on "the strength of his message."
"Beto's (U.S. Senate) campaign in deep-red Texas last year inspired people across the country, including myself. We need a leader who will reach out to every voter, no matter where they live or what political party they belong to," Hall said.
Political director is a paid position, and Hall will continue to serve his term in the Iowa House. Hall said he expects the legislative to finish 2019 tasks and adjourn in a few days, so he'll soon begin to work full-time for O'Rourke.
O'Rourke has campaigned once in Northwest Iowa, including an April 4 event that drew 300 people at a Sioux City college.
Other key staffers announced include Norm Sterzenbach, who was deputy campaign manager for Chet Culver’s successful 2006 campaign for Iowa governor, as state director and Margaret Jarosz as caucus director.