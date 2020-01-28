Sioux City legislator Smith endorses Biden for president

SIOUX CITY -- State Sen. Jackie Smith, of Sioux City, on Tuesday gave her endorsement to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Smith's endorsement was announced by Biden's campaign team, which also announced the endorsements for the former vice president from Reps. Bob Kressig, of Cedar Falls, and Dave Jacoby, of Coralville.

“I’ve vetted all the candidates up close, and at the end of the day, Joe Biden is the candidate with the most experience and the best chance to beat Donald Trump in November. There is so much on the line in this election, and it's critical to get it right," Smith said in a release.

Biden is among 12 Democratic presidential candidates, and the Iowa caucuses will be held Monday. Biden will speak in a Sioux City event at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}