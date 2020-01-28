Sioux City legislator Smith endorses Biden for president

SIOUX CITY -- State Sen. Jackie Smith, of Sioux City, on Tuesday gave her endorsement to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Smith's endorsement was announced by Biden's campaign team, which also announced the endorsements for the former vice president from Reps. Bob Kressig, of Cedar Falls, and Dave Jacoby, of Coralville.
“I’ve vetted all the candidates up close, and at the end of the day, Joe Biden is the candidate with the most experience and the best chance to beat Donald Trump in November. There is so much on the line in this election, and it's critical to get it right," Smith said in a release.
Biden is among 12 Democratic presidential candidates, and the Iowa caucuses will be held Monday. Biden will speak in a Sioux City event at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa Legislature has three Democratic members who live in Sioux City. State Rep. Tim Kacena previously endorsed Biden in July. Last week, the other Democratic legislator, state Rep. Chris Hall, endorsed presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
Biden's team said he has the endorsements of more than 200 Iowa political officials, including U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, and former governors Tom Vilsack and Chet Culver.