Sioux City looking at hiring private firm to take over climbing wall at city-owned Long Lines rec center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve an agreement between the city and a North Carolina limited liability company for the management and operation of the climbing wall at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The climbing wall has become one of the "most underused and underpromoted recreational assets" under the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, according to documents filed with the city.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rec center and climbing wall were closed to the public from March 13 to June 22, 2020. When the facility reopened, belaying services at the climbing wall could not be offered due to social distancing guidelines and limited staffing availability. Most of the part-time staff did not return after the long layoff. Finding staff with the technical expertise for the climbing wall has been an ongoing challenge, according to the documents.

"It really made it difficult because of social distancing to have the climbing wall open and, then, once we were open, the social distancing made it difficult," Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told The Journal. "Since that period of time where it was shut down, the usage is just drastically reduced. It's time to reinvigorate the climbing wall."

In the fall of 2020, Parks and Recreation moved its offices and most of its indoor programming to the newly-constructed Siouxland Expo Center.

Parks and Recreation staff began researching for and contacting private operators that could manage the climbing wall, which stayed behind at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Whitewater, an outdoor recreation and adventure sports company based in Charlotte, N.C., emerged as the lone interested party. Whitewater's owner and upper management visited Sioux City last June and came to the conclusion that "Siouxland was a promising market," according to the documents.

The climbing wall was subsidized between $66,380 and $78,907 per year for the three fiscal years before the pandemic, with limited operating hours. Under the proposed agreement with Whitewater, the wall's hours would be increased.

"It's going to be operated more like a climbing wall gym, instead of just a wall that's enjoyed a couple hours here and there or on the weekends. This will be a full-service gym with programming and regular hours," Salvatore said. "We're excited about the opportunity that this will bring to Sioux City."

During the initial term of the agreement, June 1 to 30, 2022, the city would pay Whitewater $8,333 for the management fee and an additional $50,000 for facility upgrades and marketing. Over the course of the second term, July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, the city would pay the limited liability company a $100,000 management fee and the city would be entitled to retain all revenue from operations. If successful, a new deal between Whitewater and the city would be negotiated before the end of the second term.

For the initial term, the management services agreement would be funded through the rec center's operating budget, to include the $50,000 allocated to facility upgrades and $8,333 allocated to the management fee. For the second term, $100,000 would be allocated for the management fee. The payment terms were approved as an improvement request for the FY 2023 budget, resulting in an operating budget net savings of $16,632.78, according to the documents.

The fees to use the climbing wall are currently $7 for a 2-hour session and $3 for shoe rental. Salvatore said what those costs would be under Whitewater's management have not yet been determined, however, he said there will probably be some correlation between fees and availability.

"The way it is now, you pay a fee and you have access for a limited amount of time, where, in the future, you'll have a lot of access. You have a larger window to be able to enjoy the climbing wall," he said.

The climbing wall, which was first unveiled to the public in March 2006, was produced and installed by Entre Prises USA Inc. of Bend, Oregon. It offers 5,900 square feet of climbing space. The main wall is 52 feet, 6 inches tall at its highest point. The competitive section is 42 feet tall and features a 12-foot overhang. The climbing wall is made of imprint and crystal plywood and includes a 13-foot tall free-standing boulder.

The wall took about two years from the initial planning stages to complete and ended up costing around $400,000. The city, private donations and a grant from Vision Iowa covered the cost of it.

