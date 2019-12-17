Sioux City man challenges Woodbury County supervisor Taylor on residency

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man on Tuesday challenged Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member Jeremy Taylor to demonstrate where he lives, after Taylor bought a larger new house in May and asserts he still has a former home that complies with residency requirements.
The Journal first reported on Taylor's residency issues Sunday, and John Williams used the Tuesday county board meeting public forum to address Taylor. Williams said Taylor is not giving sufficient answers on where he lives, and added he has reasons to believe Taylor does not live on Grandview Boulevard.
"I am concerned with Mr. Taylor not representing it any more...You must be a ghost," Williams said.
"I am completely in compliance with the law," Taylor responded.
In Iowa counties such as Woodbury that draw districts based on population, supervisors must live in the district in which they run. Taylor used the home at 3215 Grandview as his residence when winning terms in county District 2 in 2014 and 2018.
In May, Taylor and his family purchased a $470,000 home in the Whispering Creek area that's well outside the northside district and is in District 3, which is represented by Marty Pottebaum.
On Friday, Taylor told the Journal he maintains his legal residency at the Grandview home.
"We own the same home on Grandview from which I was elected in November 2018 and for which we are the sole inhabitants," he said.
Williams said the crux of the matter is where Taylor actually lives, and added he has reason to believe Taylor doesn't reside in Grandview. Taylor challenged Williams to say why he believes that, and the citizen would not detail that.
Williams said he may return to the next county board meeting on Dec. 23 to air more particulars on the matter.
After the meeting, Taylor in an interview said both homes are furnished.
"We live in both places. We are back and forth, as we so choose," he said.
Pottebaum did not speak during the Taylor and Williams exchange, but after the meeting reiterated his previous comments to the Journal that Taylor should give up his seat.
Pottebaum had said, "The whole time I've been on the board with Jeremy, he always talks about being honest and transparent. My comment to him would be, 'Is that what this is?' Truthfully, I don't know if it is my place (to push the issue). It should be up to him to address it...That would be honest and transparent."
Under state law, a vacancy is created when an elected official moves out of their district. Some people have said such a vacancy was triggered when Taylor and his family moved into their Christy Road residence.
Other officials in Woodbury County and the Iowa Secretary of State's Office say the matter is difficult to assess, because issues related to residency statuses aren't always clear.
Iowa code section 69.2(1)(c) reads: “Every civil office shall be vacant if … [t]he incumbent ceas[es] to be a resident of the state, district, county, township, city, or ward by or for which the incumbent was elected or appointed, or in which the duties of the office are to be exercised."
Under state law, if a residency dispute needs to be resolved, a special ad hoc panel, comprised of the county Attorney, Auditor and Treasurer, would meet to rule on the issue.
County Attorney P.J. Jennings said he would not comment on questions related to Taylor's residency.
Two months after winning his second term in District 2 in November 2018, Taylor launched his campaign for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat held by Rep. Steve King. Three other Republican challengers also are seeking the party's nomination in the June primary.
In campaign finance disclosure documents for both his county office and the federal race, Taylor listed the house at 3215 Grandview Blvd. as his residence. Jeremy and Kim Taylor took possession of that home, which has 883 square feet, on May 31, 2013. It was a home Taylor had owned since 2003, when paying $78,000.