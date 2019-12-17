Sioux City man challenges Woodbury County supervisor Taylor on residency

On Friday, Taylor told the Journal he maintains his legal residency at the Grandview home.

"We own the same home on Grandview from which I was elected in November 2018 and for which we are the sole inhabitants," he said.

Williams said the crux of the matter is where Taylor actually lives, and added he has reason to believe Taylor doesn't reside in Grandview. Taylor challenged Williams to say why he believes that, and the citizen would not detail that.

Williams said he may return to the next county board meeting on Dec. 23 to air more particulars on the matter.

After the meeting, Taylor in an interview said both homes are furnished.

"We live in both places. We are back and forth, as we so choose," he said.

Pottebaum did not speak during the Taylor and Williams exchange, but after the meeting reiterated his previous comments to the Journal that Taylor should give up his seat.

Pottebaum had said, "The whole time I've been on the board with Jeremy, he always talks about being honest and transparent. My comment to him would be, 'Is that what this is?' Truthfully, I don't know if it is my place (to push the issue). It should be up to him to address it...That would be honest and transparent."