Sioux City manager recommends spending majority of COVID relief dollars on infrastructure

SIOUX CITY -- City Manager Bob Padmore urged City Council members Tuesday to devote most of the city's $43.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to infrastructure projects.
"I recommend that we put as much money as we can into infrastructure, because it helps the most people for the longest amount of time," Padmore told the council during a special meeting at the Aalfs Downtown Library.
Although city staff is still waiting for additional guidance on how the American Rescue Plan Act funds can be spent, a tentative list of priority projects has emerged.
The investments in water and sewer infrastructure being considered include $10 million for additional digesters and $3.5 million for UV treatment at the wastewater treatment plant, $3.3 million for the 38th Street booster station and $5.9 million for Douglas to Jackson drainage basin improvements. City staff expressed confidence that the digester and booster station projects would certainly meet guidelines.
The council is opting to set aside $3.5 million of the funding for nonprofits, tourism and hospitality, and another $2 million for broadband. They have not allocated any money to provide premium pay to essential employees in the community, which Finance Director Teresa Fitch said can include health care workers, meatpacking workers and police officers and firefighters, as well as city employees responsible for keeping water and sewer infrastructure running.
"We have to have documentation that says each employee has received those funds, should we decide to do that. So the max on that is $13 per hour, which can be retro back to the beginning of COVID and up to $25,000 per worker," she said.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she would like to see some of the money go toward infrastructure that would support affordable housing, while Mayor Bob Scott said he thinks the Tyson Events Center should receive funding.
Spectra Venue Management, which oversees day-to-day operations at the city-owned Tyson and the independently owned Orpheum Theatre, is anticipating a budget shortfall of roughly $200,000. That's half of the shortfall that Spectra predicted in February.
"I guarantee you'd qualify. They shut everything down. We didn't play football. They didn't finish hockey," Scott said. "... Both fiscal years would've been impacted by COVID. How can you argue it wasn't?"
Fitch said the city has not yet received the first 50 percent of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, which were expected to be delivered by May 11. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate the funds and an additional two years to spend them.
"We can take a tentative list to the council. But again, until we get further guidance, some of these things may not qualify once they decide to come out with more information," Fitch said.