Sioux City manager recommends spending majority of COVID relief dollars on infrastructure

"We have to have documentation that says each employee has received those funds, should we decide to do that. So the max on that is $13 per hour, which can be retro back to the beginning of COVID and up to $25,000 per worker," she said.

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she would like to see some of the money go toward infrastructure that would support affordable housing, while Mayor Bob Scott said he thinks the Tyson Events Center should receive funding.

Spectra Venue Management, which oversees day-to-day operations at the city-owned Tyson and the independently owned Orpheum Theatre, is anticipating a budget shortfall of roughly $200,000. That's half of the shortfall that Spectra predicted in February.

"I guarantee you'd qualify. They shut everything down. We didn't play football. They didn't finish hockey," Scott said. "... Both fiscal years would've been impacted by COVID. How can you argue it wasn't?"

Fitch said the city has not yet received the first 50 percent of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, which were expected to be delivered by May 11. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate the funds and an additional two years to spend them.

"We can take a tentative list to the council. But again, until we get further guidance, some of these things may not qualify once they decide to come out with more information," Fitch said.

