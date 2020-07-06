Sioux City manager says police body camera proposal coming, amid public outcry

SIOUX CITY – During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, City Manager Bob Padmore announced that there will be a proposal before the council by the end of the summer to equip all of the city's police officers with body cameras.
Body cameras have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years after a number of high-profile incidents across the country in which people died while in police custody. Purchasing cameras is currently voluntary for Iowa law enforcement agencies, but Sioux City has been considering them for several years, vetting different models and taking public input.
The issue of body cameras, as well as excessive use of force by police officers, was raised by a number of citizens who came to the council meeting. Due to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number were allowed into the council chambers. The rest of the attendees stood in the hallway.
Jackson Greer told the council that he has a friend, Nic Korleski, who was assaulted by a police officer 16 years ago. He questioned why that officer, whom he identified as Thad Boyer, was rehired with a "checkered past."
According to a post on the Sioux City Police Department's website announcing new officers, Boyer was sworn in on Nov. 20, 2019.
"This same officer that did this, he's now been rehired back and we feel that it's unjust," Greer said. "There was an incident with my friend. My friend ended up in a coma. He had stitches in his eyes, stitches in his lips, his mouth. His face was just completely just huge -- I mean unrecognizable."
In a statement dated June 9, which was provided to The Journal by Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, the police department addresses a Facebook post that claims misconduct had been committed by a member of the department.
"Unfortunately, this particular post is prompting public outcry due to the allegations it contained. The content of this post is inaccurate, wildly inflammatory and simply does not reflect the true facts of the events upon which the post is based," the statement said.
The statement references a traffic stop that officers initiated in September 2004. The names of the officer, as well as the individual stopped, are blacked out.
After the vehicle was stopped, the driver fled and was pursued on foot. When the officer caught up to him, he initially complied but then violently struggled with the officer, the statement said. It took three officers to finally subdue and handcuff him.
The statement said the officer did utilize multiple strikes to try to take the driver into custody. Both the officer and the driver received injuries in the struggle, according to the statement.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, and following his release, he was arrested for serious assault on a peace officer, simple eluding and driving while license revoked, according to the statement. He later pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to “intent to cause pain or injury” and was ordered to pay a fine.
After the incident, the statement said the use of force was reviewed by the officer’s chain of command, and his actions were found to be within policy.
The individual filed a citizen’s complaint of excessive force. Review of the incident by Professional Standards and Joe Frisbie, who was the police chief at the time, also found the officer’s efforts to subdue the driver were within policy, according to the statement.
In August 2006, the driver filed a civil rights lawsuit in Woodbury County District Court against the police department, the officer and three other police officers.
The cases against the police department and one of the officers were dismissed, and the claims against the other two officers were withdrawn. Following a trial in November 2007, a jury ruled in favor of the officer, according to the statement.
At the council meeting, Gene Boykin called for body cameras, as well as a change in police culture.
"I'm scared. I live in fear right now and I shouldn't," he said.
A $250,000 request for body cameras in the 2025 fiscal year was part of the five-year capital improvements budget that the council reviewed in January.
During a Jan. 25 budget hearing, Mayor Bob Scott expressed frustration that the police department has yet to equip its officers with body cameras. At that time, Mueller told the council, "We do want them. We are absolutely for it."
Jasmine Preston, who started a petition that encourages the Sioux City Police Department to adopt body cameras, pressed the council for an answer Monday about why officers in the city haven't been outfitted with them.
Scott listed a number of reasons why the department has yet to adopt them and reiterated that he's supportive of body cameras.
"I've pretty much asked, 'Why don’t we have body cameras?' for a long time," Scott told Preston. "The police have a problem with how they disseminate that information because of legal issues. They have a problem with where they're going to store the material and how much that's going to cost."
Councilman Alex Watters said he has been a vocal proponent of body cameras and told Preston that the council has asked to prioritize body cameras.
"We received a memo simply stating that, at this point in time, there were too many question marks," he said. "Ultimately, we hired additional officers and funded a record keeping programming upgrade."
