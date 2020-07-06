Sioux City manager says police body camera proposal coming, amid public outcry

In a statement dated June 9, which was provided to The Journal by Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, the police department addresses a Facebook post that claims misconduct had been committed by a member of the department.

"Unfortunately, this particular post is prompting public outcry due to the allegations it contained. The content of this post is inaccurate, wildly inflammatory and simply does not reflect the true facts of the events upon which the post is based," the statement said.

The statement references a traffic stop that officers initiated in September 2004. The names of the officer, as well as the individual stopped, are blacked out.

After the vehicle was stopped, the driver fled and was pursued on foot. When the officer caught up to him, he initially complied but then violently struggled with the officer, the statement said. It took three officers to finally subdue and handcuff him.

The statement said the officer did utilize multiple strikes to try to take the driver into custody. Both the officer and the driver received injuries in the struggle, according to the statement.