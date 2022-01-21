Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott doesn't rule out another run in 2023

SIOUX CITY –- Bob Scott, who has served a record 17 years as mayor of Sioux City, didn't discount a run for re-election in 2023.

Scott, a businessman who has more than 20 years of combined service as a city councilman and mayor, spanning three different decades, was asked Thursday by his 2019 mayoral opponent when he plans to retire.

"I don't have an answer to that," Scott told during a public forum at the Public Museum. "I enjoy the heck out of this job. I enjoy interacting with council members like this.

"If it was the national scene and you would be complaining about everybody you served with and it wouldn't be fun, I'd be out tomorrow. As long you get along and you feel like you're moving the city forward."

His remarks came during the city's latest a Community Speak-Out, a recurring event that allows the public to suggest how he city and residents can drive positive change. Thursday's focus was the council.

Scott, who was first elected to the council in 1985, served his first stint as mayor was from 1990 to 1997, back when the mayor was chosen by the five council members. After a 14-year absence on the council, he was elected mayor in 2011. He won re-election to four-year terms in 2015 and 2019.

In the last year, Scott won 68 percent of the vote against Maria Rundquist, a former ESL educator who runs a translation business.

Rundquist, a frequent candidate for local office who has announced her candidacy for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors this year, asked Scott when he is going to retire and enjoy fishing, noting that they are both 70. She said she would like to see more young people on the council.

"We need to give time to the youth, millennials or (younger) generations to be servants," Rundquist said. "I wish more people would run."

Scott responded, "Well, there's elections every four years. They can certainly run."

Rundquist was one of roughly a dozen people who participated in Thursday's hour-long session. The attendees were overwhelmingly elected officials, members of city boards, commissions and committees, or those running for public office.

Newly-elected Councilman Matthew O'Kane, 35, said he had no idea how to begin his bid for a seat on the council.

"I went down to the city, I got the forms. I was like, 'OK. What now? Where do I go? What do I do? Who do I talk to?’" he recalled. "The closer it got, there was more and more people that stepped up and were like, 'You should've done this two months ago. I don't know why you didn't.' Nobody knows how to run for political office and nobody is there to tell you how."

O'Kane, who is working on writing a "clear, cohesive" guide to help future candidates, said he thinks the city can do more outreach at local colleges. However, he said money is one of the biggest barriers that keeps people from running for office.

"There's a lot of walls up. There's a lot of monetary walls up. I can't believe how much money I had to raise to run for a City Council position. It just makes my head spin," said O'Kane, who said he thinks the city is taking some "good steps" in regard to equity and inclusivity in city government. "There's also this idea that we need to kind of shepherd the younger generation into how they can better get involved."

Rundquist noted that she has lost "five runs in the city." She said she is available to help young people understand the process.

"It takes time. It takes your energy to reach so many people, and, mostly, money. It is difficult to raise money because you have competition out there," she said. "And, it's hard to be in front of a big audience. You need to feel comfortable. People are scared of that, like I was. Now, it's a piece of cake. I'm running again. I know what it takes."

Other topics of the Community Speak-Out series, which Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan has been organizing, have centered on police and diversity and inclusion. The first session was held in September.

