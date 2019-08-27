"I enjoy serving. I enjoy the job. We have a great council," Scott told the Journal by phone Tuesday. "I just want to see some projects like the trails and the riverfront finished, as well as trying to get some of these streets improved."
Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business, is the only other mayoral candidate besides Scott who has filed nomination papers so far, according to the City Clerk's office. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.
Scott and Councilwoman Rhonda Capron are the only incumbents up for re-election. Capron, who told the Journal July 30 that she would seek a third term, will formally announce her candidacy at a ceremony at City Hall Wednesday.
So far, two challenges also have filed nomination papers for the seat -- Michael Bayala, an accountant, and Rosario Perez, Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev. Bayala plans to officially announce his candidacy on Sept. 4 at City Hall.
The entry of at least three candidates triggers a primary election on Oct. 8. The top two vote-getters for the council seat will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
A primary for mayor will take place if at least one more candidate files by Thursday's deadline.
Scott ran unopposed in his last election in 2016 while Capron easily beat her challenger, Thomas Venesky, with 77 percent of the vote.
Scott, a Sioux City businessman, has nearly 20 years of combined service as a city councilman and mayor, spanning over three different decades. He was first elected to the council in 1985. His first stint as mayor was from 1990 to 1997, back when the five council members picked the mayor from among its five members. Voters then voted to replace that system with direct election of the mayor in 2007.
After a 14-year absence from the council, Scott won the direct election for mayor in 2011, defeating then-Councilman Tom Padgett.
The 64th person to hold the city’s mayoral seat, which dates to 1858, Scott has already surpassed W.D. Hayes, who was mayor from 1930 to 1938, in longevity of service.
