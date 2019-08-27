SIOUX CITY -- Bob Scott confirmed Tuesday that he will make another run for mayor of Sioux City.
After his current term ends in 2020, Scott will have served 15 years as mayor. His first seven-year stint was from 1990 to 1997, back when the five council members picked the mayor from among its five members. Voters then voted to replace that system with direct election of the mayor in 2007.
"I enjoy serving. I enjoy the job. We have a great council," Scott told the Journal by phone Tuesday. "I just want to see some projects like the trails and the riverfront finished, as well as trying to get some of these streets improved."
Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business, is the only other mayoral candidate besides Scott who has filed nomination papers so far, according to the Sioux City Clerk's Office. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Capron told the Journal July 30 that she would seek a third term on the council. She has since filed nomination papers, as well as Michael Bayala, an accountant, and Rosario Perez, Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev.
If three or more candidates for mayor or three or more for the council seat file, a primary election will be held Oct. 8 to narrow the field to two candidates in each race. Otherwise, the candidates will automatically advance to the general election on Nov. 5.
Capron is scheduled to make her official reelection announcement Wednesday, while Bayala plans to officially announce his candidacy Thursday. Both will hold events at City Hall.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy