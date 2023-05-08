SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott expressed concerns Monday about multiple traffic lights flashing red around the city.

"What is the problem with controllers on stoplights, right now?" Scott asked during the council comments portion of the City Council's weekly meeting. "The one at Douglas goes out all the time. You've still got the one in Leeds out. Are we not able to get controllers?"

Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney told Scott the controller problem at 10th and Douglas is related to a power supply issue and that MidAmerican Energy is responsible.

"Leeds, it's just trying to put it back together. We're cobbling parts together," Carney said. "We don't keep a lot of them on hand because we do have different controllers. We don't have all the same controllers. It would be nice if we had a uniform set of controllers."

The traffic signal control cabinet at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Place was completely destroyed in a single-vehicle crash at 10:50 a.m. on April 22.

"The one in Leeds, they couldn't even do flashing red because of the way that it was hit. They got it flashing red, now," Scott said. "At first, it wasn't even flashing red. It was stop signs."

Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill previously told The Journal a driver was trying to turn left out of the Walmart parking lot to go north on Floyd Boulevard, when he lost control of a tan 2004 Buick LeSabre and hit the traffic signal control cabinet.

"It was a 31-year-old guy. He was intoxicated. Nobody was hurt," said Gill, who said the cabinet is valued at $60,000.

Carney said the car went airborne and the impact pulled all of the wires out of the cabinet.

"It's a big thing when they wipe them out with a car," he said. "They had to re-wire all the lights because it yanked the wires out."

Scott also called Carney's attention to the controller at Eighth and Pierce streets, which he noticed was not functioning properly on Monday.

"That one, I don't know about," Carney said.