From left, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, mayoral candidate Maria Rundquist, council candidate Julie Schoenherr and Councilwoman Rhonda Capron participate in a Sioux City Council candidate forum Thursday night at City Hall.
SIOUX CITY -- Four candidates vying for two seats on the Sioux City Council squared off Thursday night on topics ranging from the development of the city's riverfront to the potential repeal of the citywide pit bull ban at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.
Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business, is challenging incumbent Bob Scott in the mayoral race. Scott will have served 15 years as mayor after his current term ends in 2020. Councilwoman Rhonda Capron, who is seeking a third four-year term, is hoping to fend off Julie Schoenherr, a Sioux City businesswoman, in the Nov. 5 general election.
"We do need to catch up on potholes. I think our citizens deserve that," said Scott, who ran unopposed in his last election. "We cannot put aside that even though we have a small pool of workers right now, we still need to be doing economic development, because if you don't do economic development, you'll go backwards."
Rundquist said she thinks high property taxes is one of the city's biggest obstacles. If elected, she said she will be "more responsible" with the city's money, spending it on fixing potholes, improving water quality and helping the homeless.
"We are doing what she is already thinking that we are not," Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said of her challenger. "Bottom line is, we're on it."
Capron, who handily beat her challenger, Thomas Venesky, with 77 percent of the vote in her last reelection bid, said she supports the development of the riverfront, which she said is the city's "jewel." When the project is finished, she said she believes it will be a "wonderful amenity" for everyone.
"If we can get that done sooner than later, that will be a big plus for Sioux City," she said. "The riverfront is a big deal to me. I think it needs to be done."
Schoenherr, owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar on Historic Fourth Street, said she agrees that the riverfront needs to be developed, but she said she would like to see "more of an attraction" to make the riverfront a destination.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"I'd rather see something large start in the beginning, not a Ferris wheel, obviously. I think that was someone just making a point to say something that you can see, something that makes people stop and get out of their cars," she said. "I'd like to see something a little bit larger happen down there, maybe a walking bridge, a dock, maybe a riverboat, a tram across the river."
The candidates took different positions concerning the potential repeal of a citywide pit bull ban. The ban, which was sponsored by former Councilman Aaron Rochester and unanimously adopted in September 2008, prohibits residents from having dogs that are 51 percent or more pit bull. Although no new pit bulls are allowed under the current ban, it grandfathers in pit bulls that were registered by residents prior to April 25, 2009, provided the animals are registered each year.
Scott said federal laws have changed since the ban went into effect in regard to service and emotional support animals.
"Anybody could probably go get a pit bull today and call it an emotional support dog and we're going to be unable to enforce that," he said. "We need to strengthen our laws. We need to make a higher penalty for people that do have dogs that are vicious."
Capron, who has a pit bull that was grandfathered in, said she thinks the ordinance "needs to go away" and defended her decision not to abstain from voting on the issue.
"I shouldn't have to abstain if Pete doesn't have to abstain, because we're at both ends of it," she said, referring to Councilman Pete Groetken, a retired Sioux City Police captain.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services director, climbs over a bench in Courtroom 203 on the second-floor of the county courthouse in July 2016. The courtroom was closed while workers repaired a slab of marble that fell out of a window surround and almost caused stained glass windows to fall out of their frames.
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services Director, raises a lift to a loose piece of terra cotta at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016. Terra cotta tiles on the south side of the building's exterior were in immediate danger of falling down to the ground and there several additional areas where cement grout was missing on the decorative tiles.
Schoenherr said she thinks the issue is ultimately going to be decided through litigation, while Rundquist said she would keep the ban in place.
"Safety is my priority. The law that they have now is good and I will amend the law," Rundquist said. "Keep the ban with the amendment with the (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements. I don't like litigation. It is a waste of money for the taxpayers."