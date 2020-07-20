Sioux City mayor says he won't pursue mask requirement for residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- In spite of believing it would be useful in stopping community spread of the novel coronavirus, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said Monday he will not ask the City Council to mandate that masks be worn in public places by city residents.

"It is a non-starter, because the governor has already said you cannot," Scott said.

In an interview after Monday's council meeting in which the wearing of masks came up in spite of not being on the agenda, Scott noted Gov. Kim Reynolds has warned the leaders in local municipalities that they don't have the authority to require that residents use masks to halt spread of the coronavirus.

On July 14, a day after Muscatine's mayor issued such an order, Reynolds said local officials need the governor's approval to implement such rules.

Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can't implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said, so it would not be "appropriate and it's not in effect."