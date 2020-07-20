Sioux City mayor says he won't pursue mask requirement for residents

SIOUX CITY -- In spite of believing it would be useful in stopping community spread of the novel coronavirus, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said Monday he will not ask the City Council to mandate that masks be worn in public places by city residents.
"It is a non-starter, because the governor has already said you cannot," Scott said.
In an interview after Monday's council meeting in which the wearing of masks came up in spite of not being on the agenda, Scott noted Gov. Kim Reynolds has warned the leaders in local municipalities that they don't have the authority to require that residents use masks to halt spread of the coronavirus.
On July 14, a day after Muscatine's mayor issued such an order, Reynolds said local officials need the governor's approval to implement such rules.
Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can't implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said, so it would not be "appropriate and it's not in effect."
Scott said the position by Reynolds is curious, because Republicans like her, and other Iowans, often say making decisions locally, sometimes called home rule, is a key ethic.
"I am a local control guy," he said.
The interview with Scott came after Jeanette Hopkins used the end of the meeting to urge the council to mandate mask wearing, because "in a health crisis," those actions would "save lives." Hopkins said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have cited the gains in fighting the virus that could result with increased mask wearing.
"I certainly hope this is something that will stay on your plate," Hopkins told the council members, who could not respond, since the discussion did not arise as part of an agenda item.
She added that Iowa school districts are seeking to safely reopen in August -- that topic was discussed Monday in a separate Sioux City School Board meeting -- and Hopkins said it would make the schools better designed to withstand the coronavirus if the city had a mask requirement.
More than 3,400 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, and 46 people have died from COVID-19.
Hopkins said it is unfortunate that the decision on whether to wear a mask "has become politicized."
At the council meeting of July 13, Councilman Pete Groetken brought up that several people had told him a mask requirement would be a good step for the city.
"I appreciate that people are wearing them, you should," said Scott, who added he wears them when entering stores.
