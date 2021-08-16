Sioux City Mayor says he's ready for fireworks ban to come up for council vote

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott indicated Monday that he's prepared to vote on a fireworks ban.
"I'm ready to vote. I'm waiting for the council to make sure they're ready to vote," Scott said during the council comments portion of the meeting in response to councilman Pete Groetken asking, "What happens now with the fireworks?"
Scott did not say whether he will vote for or against an all-out ban on fireworks within city limits.
Moments before that exchange, residents Mark Solheim and Rande Giles requested that the council adopt a total ban on fireworks. Both Solheim and Giles have previously implored the council to restore peace in Sioux City's neighborhoods.
"There will always be those who do not follow the law, however, law abiding citizens will and that will cut down on some of the terror," Giles said.
Last January, in response to the complaints of pet owners, veterans and others, the council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore also led a PSA campaign ahead of the most recent holiday to encourage residents to adhere to the city's fireworks ordinance, which allows discharges only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Both Giles and Solheim have said those efforts didn't do enough to curb illegal discharges. Giles said Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph and retired Sioux City Fire Marshal Chuck Hirsch support a fireworks ban.
Giles said she has spoken with fire officials in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines and Spencer about what they do to protect their citizens. She said they all "don't regret setting ordinances to prohibit the use of fireworks."
"I've talked to VA centers all across the state. I've talked to fire marshals all across the state. They all want to see fireworks banned in the state," Solheim said. "Our own fire marshal, Mark Aesoph, says we need to ban fireworks. His predecessor, Chuck Hirsch, says fireworks should be banned. I don't understand how we can appoint someone to this position of authority and responsibility to oversee the safety of our community and then not pay attention to what they have to say."
Groetken, a retired Sioux City Police captain, said during a July 12 council meeting that he "wouldn't be opposed to voting for a ban." Councilman Alex Watters described the fireworks issue Monday as "a really challenging topic."
"It's something that I try giving a lot of thought about and weighing pros and cons and trying to understand both sides," he said. "I hear your concerns."