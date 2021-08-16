Sioux City Mayor says he's ready for fireworks ban to come up for council vote

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott indicated Monday that he's prepared to vote on a fireworks ban.

"I'm ready to vote. I'm waiting for the council to make sure they're ready to vote," Scott said during the council comments portion of the meeting in response to councilman Pete Groetken asking, "What happens now with the fireworks?"

Scott did not say whether he will vote for or against an all-out ban on fireworks within city limits.

Moments before that exchange, residents Mark Solheim and Rande Giles requested that the council adopt a total ban on fireworks. Both Solheim and Giles have previously implored the council to restore peace in Sioux City's neighborhoods.

"There will always be those who do not follow the law, however, law abiding citizens will and that will cut down on some of the terror," Giles said.

