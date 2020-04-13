Sioux City mayor says police department remains operational amid COVID-19 diagnoses

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott assured residents during Monday night's City Council meeting that both the police department and Woodbury County Communications Center are operating in spite of last week's announcement that several police department staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"We're going to do everything we can to limit the exposure that our people have to this. It may mean for the citizens that we won't respond as quickly as you had hoped that we would, but the police department's still operating, the comm center's still operating, the hospitals are still operating under these conditions," he said. "I think with what's going on, we're doing a great job. ... We're trying to protect the people that we have; and we're going to continue to do that, because that's our No. 1 priority."
Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the police department released a statement last Thursday confirming that the virus had reached the office's ranks, but said the department would not release which or even how many employees have been infected in an effort to protect their privacy. Those with the virus are recovering in isolation, he said.
Councilman Pete Groetken thanked all of the city's employees "who continue to provide essential services during this terrible pandemic period."
"I want to thank everyone for their efforts and understanding during these challenging times," he said.
Groetken was one of three council members who participated in the roughly 10-minute meeting by phone. Only Scott and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr were present in the council chambers.
Last month, the council began holding electronic meetings after it suspended in-person public attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thanks for everyone joining together and sticking it out. We've got a little ways to go, but we're going to come out on the other side of it a stronger community," Schoenherr said.
Councilman Alex Watters specifically thanked health care, food service and transportation employees for their hard work and dedication. He noted donations made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund, including a $150,000 contribution from prominent South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford. Nonprofit organizations and public agencies in the tri-state area that fit the criteria are eligible to apply for grants from the fund.
"I think in addition to keeping in mind our businesses that have applied for loans at this time, we also need to lift up our nonprofits," he said.
Councilman Dan Moore said he is grateful for the citizens in the community who are working together and staying apart simultaneously.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.