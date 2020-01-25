Sioux City mayor voices frustration over delay in buying police body cameras

During the daylong hearing, the council members got their first look at projects planned in the capital improvement program, or CIP, budget, which begins July 1.

The $74.3 million proposal is an increase of more than $25.8 million from the current budget year's capital budget. Additionally, the $74.3 million is the first year of the proposed five-year CIP, which would spend $330.4 million over the fiscal years through 2024-25.

Over the combined five years, the CIP would direct $54.8 million to annual infrastructure reconstruction, $30.8 million to waste water treatment plant modifications and $24.2 million to annual airport capital projects.

The proposed CIP anticipates 66 percent use of the city's debt capacity at the beginning of the year. The proposed fiscal year 2021 debt issuance increases the percentage of debt capacity used to 67 percent. The city has been above 60 percent debt capacity over the last several years.

"The CIP, when we started, was about $90-some million worth of debt requests. We got it down to about $54 million and now, through balancing, we've got it down to $25 million," said City Finance Director Donna Forker, who said $25 million is "a proper amount of debt to be issuing."