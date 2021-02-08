Sioux City mayor wants vaccination clinics limited to Iowa residents

"We are also covering many providers in Nebraska and South Dakota because they occasionally work in Iowa because of hospital rounds, surgeries, urgent care shifts, etc.," he said.

A total of 2,128 Woodbury County residents have received a full course of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday.

A total of 7,379 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Woodbury County residents, meaning that 3,123 county residents have had only one dose. Residents of neighboring counties have been coming to Woodbury County for a vaccine, as the total number of vaccines administered in the county (not just to county residents) is 10,697, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.